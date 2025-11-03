3 new TV shows to stream in November 2025

In the blink of an eye, 2025 has reached its penultimate month, but that doesn't mean we won't have anything new to add to our watch lists. Actually, it's the exact opposite. In the race to the end of the year, we're getting some of the best new TV shows that the streaming services and networks have to offer, the ones that we will be binge-watching with our friends and family during the holidays.

Most often, we're inclined to open up Netflix and see what's new on the arguably most popular streaming service. We all know what's coming to that particular streamer this month (Stranger Things season 5!), including some brand-new shows you can't miss. But what about the other streaming services? Aren't their new offerings worth a watch, too?

Yes, of course they are! There are lots of shows returning this month, including Landman on Paramount+ and Palm Royale on Apple TV. However, if you're looking for something fresh and fun to add to your lineup this November, there are three shows in particular you simply can't miss out on!

Rachel Sennott, Jordan Firstman, True Whitaker in I Love LA on HBO | Photograph by Kenny Laubbacher/HBO

I Love LA

Release date: Sundays at 10:30 ET/PT on HBO/HBO Max

Even though I Love LA already made its premiere on HBO and HBO Max on Nov. 2, I couldn't possibly exclude Rachel Sennott's excellent new comedy from this list. After all, the eight-episode first season will continue to release weekly on Sunday nights on both HBO and HBO Max.

As I wrote in my review, this is the HBO comedy series we have been waiting for. The premium cable network hasn't delivered a successor to shows like Girls, Insecure, Looking, and even Entourage, if we're being honest, in quite some time. We needed a show about hot-mess 20-somethings figuring their lives out in a big city, and that's exactly what Sennott has served up with I Love LA.

Sennott, also co-creator and writer, stars as Maia, a marketing executive looking to move up with a promotion when her former bestie and current influencer Tallulah (Odessa A'zion) drops into LA like a tornado. Her friend group, relationship, and job sure feel a seismic shift. The series is brash, unapologetic, and unforgettably funny. Your new favorite comedy series has arrived!

ALL HER FAULT -- Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Dakota Fanning as Jenny, Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine | Photo by: PEACOCK

All Her Fault

Release date: Nov. 6, 2025 on Peacock

Looking for a new mystery thriller series to escape into? Well, Netflix doesn't have a monopoly on those! You can find a gripping thriller on every streaming service. This month, Peacock debuts the star-studded new series All Her Fault, which is based on the book of the same name by Andrea Mara and definitely brings the page-turning book to life onscreen.

All Her Fault stars Emmy Award-winning Succession alum Sarah Snook as Marissa Irvine, a mother who finds her son is missing when she picks him up from his playdate. She doesn't even recognize the woman who answers the door, and the woman doesn't know who her son is. The mystery unfolds to reveal shocking secrets in Marissa's life.

Beyond Snook, All Her Fault also stars Jake Lacy, Sophia Lillis, Michael Peña, Dakota Fanning, Abby Elliott, Jay Ellis, and Thomas Cocquerel. Peacock releases all eight episodes of the season at the same time for a gripping binge-watch that you simply won't be able to stop once you start. The series might be a dark horse this month, but don't forget about it when the bigger shows drop!

Rhea Seehorn in "Pluribus," premiering November 7, 2025 on Apple TV | Courtesy of Apple

Pluribus

Release date: Nov. 7, 2025 on Apple TV

Obviously, there are more than three new shows premiering on streaming services this month. You could also check out Kim Kardashian's legal drama All's Fair or the animated series The Mighty Nein on Prime Video depending on your taste. But the one new streaming show that's undoubtedly going to get a ton of attention is Vince Gilligan's new Apple TV series Pluribus.

The Breaking Bad creator returns with his latest creation since the conclusion of Better Call Saul and the one-and-done 2025 crime comedy-drama Battle Creek on CBS. Gilligan reunites with Emmy-nominated fan-favorite Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn for the show that's being described as science fiction but still feels like a mystery that's going to reveal itself post-premiere.

Seehorn leads Pluribus as a woman who happens to exempt from a virus that makes all of the citizens around her optimistic and unworried. Based on the show's poster and the photo above, that makes her feel the opposite as everyone else. The series kicks off with a two-episode premiere and unveils its nine-episode season weekly. Hopefully, this is the start of a long-running new favorite for us all!