Next Yellowstone spinoff Y: Marshals coming much sooner than anticipated

It's always a great day when there's Yellowstone news to share with fans, and today brings some especially exciting news about the upcoming spinoff Y: Marshals.

Back in March when word arrived that there was a potential Yellowstone spinoff in the works at CBS centered on Luke Grimes' Kayce Dutton, I assumed that we wouldn't hear an update on the show until at least next year. Thankfully, we didn't have to wait much longer than a couple months for the network to formally announce the spinoff's pickup for the 2025-2026 television season.

On May 7, CBS revealed the full lineup for the fall and midseason schedule and officially gave fans the Yellowstone news we have been waiting for: Kayce Dutton will be back in Y: Marshals. The network mentions that it's still a working title, but the new spinoff will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. during the CBS midseason lineup, which means the series could premiere in either early or spring 2026.

In the spinoff, Luke Grimes reprises his role as Kayce Dutton, who has left the Yellowstone Ranch behind and began working in an elite unit of US Marshals. He's helping bring some "range justice" to Montana on top of also balancing family life with his team. Beyond Grimes confirmed to return, CBS hasn't made any additional casting announcements just yet.

Check out the spinoff's official synopsis via CBS' press release:

"Y: MARSHALS (working title) stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence."

Y: MARSHALS (working title) (Premieres Sundays, Mid-Season, 9:00-10:00 PM), stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton | Courtesy of Paramount

Y: Marshals comes from MTV Entertainment Studios and of course is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan with SEAL Team executive producer Spencer Hudnut acting as showrunner. On top of leading the cast of the procedural addition to the Yellowstone universe, Grimes will also serve as an executive producer. All the elements are in place to make this show a huge hit!

If you're disappointed the new Yellowstone spinoff will be airing on CBS, don't worry. The network's shows are available to stream on Paramount+, which will definitely be the cast with this show, too. Y: Marshals will have an ever broader reach than its predecessor and has the potential to bring the Yellowstone franchise to a brand new audience who hadn't yet tuned in.

But that's honestly unlikely. I can't image that there's anyone out there who hasn't watched at least one Yellowstone show! There's also another direct spinoff coming soon called Dutton Ranch. This will be the continuation series starring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser that has been teased following the series finale of the original favorite in December 2024.

While we'll have to wait until next year to catch back up with Kayce Dutton in his new spinoff series, we could be catching back up with Beth and Rip in Dutton Ranch this fall on Paramount+. We'll continue to share more updates on both shows as they're revealed by their networks, but it's time to start getting excited for a whole new era of Yellowstone coming to our screens!