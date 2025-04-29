Nicole Kidman's unconventional treatments are back in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 (Trailer)

Nicole Kidman is coming back to "treat" those looking for some help in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2. The first season of the drama was released all the way back in 2021, and we're so ready for more. Thankfully, it's coming soon and Hulu has released a trailer to give us an idea of what to expect!

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premieres Wednesday, May 21, 2025 with the first two episodes on Hulu. After that, one new installment will be released each week until the finale on Wednesday, July 2. Just like the first season, this one in the anthology story will be 8 episodes long. Now who's ready to check out that trailer? We shared it below!

What stands out most and has me super excited is the cast! Season 1 had some stellar stars, that's for sure. And this season is no different. There's some of my personal favorite actors too, which is always fun to see. Those include Schitt's Creek actress Annie Murphy, Christine Baranski, Henry Golding from Crazy Rich Asians, and of course Kidman herself.

The rest of the cast includes Lena Olin, Lucas Englander, King Princess, Murray Bartlett, Dolly de Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Mark Strong, and Aras Aydin. So what can you expect to see in the new season?

(Disney/Reiner Bajo)

As we saw in the trailer above, there's a new set of nine strangers who come to the retreat looking for help. They believe it's a spa-like treatment, but that's definitely not the case here. I wonder if Masha has learned her lesson from the previous season and discloses from the start that she uses that psychoactive drug on her clients. Whether she does or not, they're in for a bit of a wild ride. But the question is whether they'll actually heal. I don't think they will. But we'll see. That's what the synopsis teases as well:

"Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman) to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself."

Something else that was interesting in the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 trailer is the fact that somehow if not all, at least many, of the "strangers" are actually connected and don't realize it until they get to the retreat. I'm curious to see what role that plays in the story. In season 1, we had the family grieving the loss of their son/brother. But this time around, there's a different sort of connection between everyone.

