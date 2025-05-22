Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 2 recap: Two connections to Brian revealed

After an intriguing start getting to know the new recruits in Masha’s experiment, Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 2 focuses on a connection to one character. It turns out two people knew of or met Brian when they were younger.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 2.

The episode opens back in 2014, giving us a look at Masha’s personal connection to Zauberwald. This is where she came straight after the death of Tatiana, and she started on a journey of psychedelic use. It’s no wonder that Helene wanted her back here and that they were already so close. Their relationship is surely more than just a working one.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “First Look” - Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MAISIE RICHARDSON-SELLERS, KING PRINCESS, DOLLY DELEON,

Two connections to Brian revealed in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 2

In the present day, Masha brings Brian his suitcase. She had it all this time, and she wanted to see how much Brian would get angry without it. What’s inside this suitcase? It happens to be a puppet, and we learn that Brian used to be the host of a kids’ program called Crabapple Clubhouse.

There are two people in the group who knew this man, but it also turns out that Masha knew him when he was on the screen. Tatiana used to love the program, and it’s no wonder why Masha wanted Brian to be part of this experiment. One thing is clear during this part of the episode, though. Brian has been drugged, because he starts to see the puppet talking to him.

When the group is told they’re heading out to forage in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 2, Brian is picked to be the leader. Imogen is annoyed by this, sharing that he doesn’t have what it takes. In fact, she goes as far as telling him that there’s a reason he was canceled. It turns out that Imogen knew of Brian, as she used to be a fan of his show, turning to it to help when her dad died.

Brian was fired when he lashed out at a cameraman in anger. It looks like his anger has always gotten the best of him, and he was deemed unfit to perform for children after this. That was his livelihood gone, and now he’s a bitter man with little hope for the future.

The other surprise connection was with Tina. When she was younger, she went on his show and told him that she wanted to be an astronaut. Unfortunately, her parents were made about that and pushed for a conversation about music. This is important in Tina’s story, as it connects to her dislike for the piano right now.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “First Look” - Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MOLLY DE LEON, KING PRINCESS, ANNIE MURPHY

Tina and Agnes open up a little in Nine Perfect Strangers

Tina didn’t want to turn to music when she was younger, but she had to because of her parents. It’s no wonder now that she’s old enough to make her own choices that she doesn’t want to use her musical side. In fact, she shares with Sister Agnes that she has lost her connection to music, and she hasn’t been able to explain that. She can’t hear it anymore, and she doesn’t want to play the piano, despite everyone forcing her to.

Sister Agnes understands, and while she isn’t going through the exact same thing, she is going through a lack of connection. It turns out Sister Agnes has lost her connection to God, and she wants to find a way to get that back. This is a woman looking for absolution from him, but can she get that by turning to psychedelics?

Speaking of psychedelics, Brian was definitely drugged. Tina brought up the chocolates on his bed that morning, which he ate. So, that explains the puppet, but I’m surprised Brian didn’t piece all that together considering he knows the type of retreat he’s on.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “First Look” - Nine new strangers connected in ways they could never imagine are invited by mysterious guru, Masha Dmitrichenko (Nicole Kidman), to join a transformational wellness retreat in the Austrian Alps. Over the course of a week, she takes them to the brink. Will they make it? Will she? Masha is willing to try anything in the interest of healing everyone involved, including herself. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MARK STRONG

David Sharpe finally turns up at the retreat

Masha had said that the experiment couldn’t start without David in the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 premiere, but it looks like she has already started it from the minute they all arrived. In fact, the way everyone was divided up makes it seem like they were all meant to arrive the way they have. David wasn’t meant to be part of the foraging, as he couldn’t have been a pair with anyone.

Instead, when David shows up, Masha lets him know that he’s a crucial part of the group. With that, she kisses him. What is going on between the two of them? I get a sense that like Helene, Masha knew David in the past.

Nine Perfect Strangers airs on Wednesdays on Hulu.