Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale: David faces a trial against those he's hurt

The Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale picks up off the back of the previous episode. It’s time for David to face his trial.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale.

The final episode of Nine Perfect Strangers was always going to be big and twisty. It all picks up off the back of the end of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 7, with David facing his trial. Masha has set everything up so those who will become his jury and judges are people he has hurt in the past.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “Unhinged” - Helena’s past enters the spotlight as Martin spills the beans about Zauberwald’s history and possible future. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MAISIE RICHARDSON-SELLERS

All the connections come together in the Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale

We knew that various people have connections. Tina was one of the kids Brian talked to on his TV show, and Matteo had been treated by Agnes in the field hospital after his country was bombed. We got a sense in Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 6 that Imogen’s dad was the reason for those bombs being set off, but he just happened to have the brains for the technology. Someone needed the money for that technology.

It turns out that David was connected to everyone. He put Brian’s show on the air and filmed the breakdown, and he put the money forward for the scholarship for Wolf, only to take that scholarship away. He was the one financially behind the smart bombs, although Victoria begged for Masha not to reveal that to Imogen, as that was the real reason her father took his own life.

Tina doesn’t seem to have a direct connection to David, though. Maybe because of this, she’s the only one who sees this whole trial as a problem, and she decides to leave.

Everyone else wants to condemn him and encourage him to change. At first, David tries to defend himself saying that he never personally made any decisions, but then he asks what he can do to make it all better. In his drugged state, he agrees to get rid of all the bombs and satellites. He’ll put the money into charitable organizations.

How do they know he’ll do this in the morning? Well, he decides that he will do it that night, taking his sat phone and heading outside in the winter storm to get a signal. Masha knows how dangerous this is, and she decides to go after him.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “Symphonic Dysfunction” - Tina and Wolfie’s relationship is put under strain when the Zauberwald ballroom is set up with musical instruments. Victoria offers to have a girls’ night in with Imogen, but the plan goes awry. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) LUCAS ENGLANDER

The ghost of Martin’s mother haunts him in Nine Perfect Strangers

While all this is going on, Martin is struggling with the trip that he’s on. At the end of Nine Perfect Strangers season 2, episode 7, he saw a kind version of his mom. Back in the house, he sees one that taunts him and looks down on him. Martin takes the gun and decides that he needs to kill Masha to get his inheritance back.

He fires a shot at the ghost of his mother, which alerts Tina to a problem. She rushes back to the room with the others, but Wolf is still not interested in hearing anything that Tina has to say. They are all focused on David at this point.

It’s only after David and Masha have left that Tina’s worst fears come true. Martin steps out, drugged up and with the gun. He goes after Masha in the storm.

The whole time they are outside, Masha is still hallucinating Tatiana and Martin is hallucinating Helena. As they get to the bridge by the tram, you just know that something is going to happen. The big question is what. Who will die?

Martin shoots at Masha, but misses. She still goes over the side of the bridge into the snow below, which is where she sees Tatiana and is able to embrace her. Tatiana wants her mom to join her, but Masha shares that it’s time for her to say goodbye to Tatiana for now. Masha is still alive, with David rushing to her side.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “Prague” - Masha takes David on a psychedelic tour of their past together. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) MARK STRONG, NICOLE KIDMAN

Masha still has a plan up her sleeve

Of course, David didn’t get the chance to send the call to stop all the bombs. The next morning, as Masha is recovering, David makes it clear that he needs to reconsider his investment. Everything with Martin has made him realize that there are some serious liabilities. He also isn’t getting out of the bomb business.

Well, Masha has other plans. But first, let’s touch on some of the other relationships as they all get ready to leave.

Brian (without the bear puppet) and Agnes leave together as friends, and Agnes shares that she knows the hospitals would love for Brian to come and entertain the children. He wants to do his work again, and so he agrees to join her on that.

Wolf breaks up with Tina, realizing that the two aren’t compatible anymore. This is what breaks Tina’s wall against music, and she’s suddenly able to play a hauntingly beautiful piece of music. Masha shares that Tina wasn’t just there for Wolf. She was actually there for Masha, as Tatiana’s favorite episode of Brian’s show was the one with Tina. She was able to bring a joy of Tatiana back to Masha.

Imogen and Victoria make amends and they’re able to leave together, along with Matteo. However, Imogen and Peter try to figure out when and how they’ll see each other again. Victoria clearly likes them together, because she tells Peter that Imogen will be available when Peter calls.

With that, Peter and David leave together. As they get back into phone signal range, a video is pushed through. Masha had leaked a video of David sharing that he was getting out of the bombing business. With that leaked, there is no way he can get out of the statement. It looks like Masha wins even if David doesn’t invest in her business.

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS - “The Field Trip” - Martin escorts the guests to a museum in a nearby picturesque town – a trip that sees the healing protocol take hold with varying effects. (Disney/Reiner Bajo) NICOLE KIDMAN

Nine Perfect Strangers season 2 finale ending explained: One month later

The end picks up a month later with David being driven out to a McDonalds. There he meets Masha, and he shares that he wants to open up a psychedelic side of the business. Masha will be involved, but she will just get a pittance of what she is worth.

Masha isn’t going to agree at first, but David shares that he has all the videos that Masha took. He didn’t need to hack her computers, as Martin, who was now back in charge of his home as Masha chose not to press charges against him, sold the videos to David. They will go public if Masha doesn’t agree to join with David.

However, she ends it with a statement that David will regret this decision. They end with a kiss, making it clear how Nine Perfect Strangers season 3 could happen. With a larger financial donation, Masha’s business could grow to the extreme, and now that she’s not seeing Tatiana, she can focus on helping other people and not selfishly testing on others. Of course, David is only in it for the money!

Nine Perfect Strangers is available to stream on Hulu.