2 new (and 4 returning) Netflix shows you need to watch in December 2024
By Bryce Olin
Netflix is ending the year in style with a bunch of good shows and movies to watch! There are six new Netflix shows coming in December 2024 that everyone should have on their list of shows to watch throughout the holiday season.
I've been covering Netflix for a decade, and the December lineup is always a little bit hit or miss! There are always some big shows that premiere in December, including new seasons of You, Bridgerton, The Witcher, some Harlan Coben shows, and more. This year, I'd say this is one of the best Netflix show lineups to end the year that we've seen in a long time. Every week, there's a new high-profile show for Netflix subscribers to watch in December. That's about as much as we can ask for, right?
I shared a list of six Netflix shows (two new shows and four returning shows) coming in December that you should watch! We'll start with the new Netflix shows, and then, we'll get into the returning shows.
Black Doves
Release date: Thursday, Dec. 5
Black Doves is first up on the list! It's the Christmas spy thriller that you've been waiting your whole life to watch. I don't know if there's another Christmas spy thriller, but I have a feeling it's worse than what Joe Barton put together in Black Doves.
The Netflix series stars Keira Knightley in her first Christmas project since 2021's Silent Night. In Black Doves, Knightley plays Helen Webb, a spy and member of the Black Doves organization who also happens to be the wife of the British Defense Minister Wallace, played by Andrew Buchan.
When Helen's lover, Jason, is killed, Helen tries to get to the bottom of the mystery, which leads her into an international crisis. Luckily, Helen has Sam, played by Ben Whishaw, an old friend and assassin to watch her back.
Netflix has a good feeling about Black Doves. It's already coming back for season 2!
No Good Deed
Release date: Thursday, Dec. 12
If dark comedy is more your style, look no further than No Good Deed starring Lisa Kudrow and Ray Romano. Liz Feldman, who also created the Netflix hit Dead to Me, created No Good Deed, which figures to be one of the most popular Netflix comedies in a long time! Linda Cardellini, who starred in Dead to Me, also stars in No Good Deed, along with Luke Wilson, Abbi Jacobson, Teyonah Parris, Denis Leary, Poppy Liu, O-T Fagbenle, and more. Talk about a great cast!
No Good Deed feels a little like Beef, but I'm not sure if it's going to reach that level of chaos. The series follows several families who are on the market for a new house. When they all pick the same one, things get wild! And, not only that, Netflix teases "secrets" in No Good Deed. I don't know why, but I love a good secret about to come to the light.
No word yet on No Good Deed season 2, but I have some high hopes for this series. I also have a very good feeling this is going to be a huge hit. I feel like we've all been waiting for a show like this since Dead to Me ended.
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 3
Release date: Wednesday, Dec. 4
When it comes to reality TV, Netflix is doing a great job, especially in the dating space, providing subscribers with what they want! It seems like every other month Netflix is rolling out a new dating show, and that's how it should be!
The Ultimatum returns for season 3 on Netflix, and it's been quite a long wait between seasons. The last season premiered on Netflix in August 2023, so I think we're all ready to see these couples get married... or move on.
For those who don't know, The Ultimatum follows a group of couples who are either ready to take the next step and commit or break up. For this experiment, each couple breaks up, basically, and lives with another person for a few weeks. At the end of the experiment, they either choose to break up with their original partner, get engaged, stay with their new partner, or walk away single.
Here's The Ultimatum season 3 release schedule:
- Episodes 1-5: Dec. 4
- Episodes 6-8: Dec. 11
- Episodes 9-10: Dec. 18
If you need a new reality show to watch this holiday season, The Ultimatum season 3 is a good one to pick!
Queer Eye season 9
Release date: Wednesday, Dec. 11
I can't believe Queer Eye has been on for nine seasons, but it's back for season 9 this month! And, what perfect timing, right? Queer Eye is one of the most heartfelt, feel-good shows on TV. It's all about taking care of people, helping them out, and finding whatever they need inside themselves to be the best version of themselves. You truly can't beat it!
Tan France, Anton Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Jonathan Van Ness are returning for season 9, which is set in Las Vegas. Bobby Birk left the series after last season. Now, Jeremiah Brent is joining the Fab Five this season.
All 10 episodes of Queer Eye season 9 will be released on Dec. 11.
Virgin River season 6
Release date: Thursday, Dec. 19
We've known Virgin River season 6 was getting that coveted Christmas release on Netflix for a long time, but we finally got the first full trailer for the new season at the end of November. And, it's everything fans were hoping for. Well, in trailer form, at least.
Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson are back as Mel and Jack for Virgin River season 6. After season 5, there is a lot of ground to cover in season 6, and based on the synopsis, it sounds like we're going to take a little trip down memory lane as we learn more about Mel's parents.
The rest of the cast is back, too, including Zibby Allen, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Marco Grazzini, Annette O’Toole, Sarah Dugdale, Kai Bradbury, Kandyse McClure, Mark Ghanime, and more!
You still have a few weeks to catch up on the first five seasons of Virgin River before the new season hits Netflix. Time for a rewatch? I think so!
Squid Game season 2
Release date: Thursday, Dec. 26
Last but not least, Netflix's biggest show of all time returns for a new season the day after Christmas. Of course, I'm talking about Squid Game season 2, one of the most highly anticipated Netflix seasons ever. And, for multiple reasons! We've never seen the interest this high in a Netflix show. It was basically universally loved!
Did we need a season 2? I don't know, but I'm not complaining. Based on how the first season ended, there's definitely more to this story. I just hope creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had everything he needed to make this season (and the next season, too!).
Here is the synopsis for Squid Game season 2, via Netflix:
"Three years after winning SquidGame, Player 456 gave up going to the states and comes back with a new resolution in his mind. Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won."
Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-jun, Gong Yoo, and Lee Byung-hun are back for season 2, along with newcomers Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, and more!
Squid Game is already renewed for a third and final season, which is coming to Netflix in 2025!
That's the list of new Netflix shows to watch in December 2024. It's not the only shows that are coming to Netflix, though. By our count, there are 28 new Netflix shows coming in December!
Like I said, it's going to be a great month. Happy streaming!