Nobody Wants This season 3 renewal comes with extra good news for fans

Joanne and Noah's story still isn't finished being told, especially not after that glorious season 2 ending. Shortly after the super-successful release of the Netflix original romantic comedy series' follow-up season, the streamer revealed Nobody Wants This season 3 has officially been renewed. Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, and the whole gang will be back with another season!

In celebration of the exciting renewal news, Netflix shared a video on social media of Bell spreading the word to her castmates Brody, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, and Justine Lupe. They each expressed their enthusiasm for returning for season 3. The video also featured a funny moment of Bell sharing the news with creator Erin Foster, as if she didn't already know.

Prior to Nobody Wants This getting renewed, Bell previously shared that a writer's room had opened for season 3 and the creative team was already looking ahead to new episodes. The renewal comes less than two weeks after the Emmy-nominated series returned, and there's also some promising updates about when to expect the next season on Netflix. Hint: It's sooner than you think!

Nobody Wants This. (L to R) Kristen Bell as Joanne, Adam Brody as Noah in episode 204 of Nobody Wants This | Cr. Erin Simkin/Netflix © 2025

Nobody Wants This season 3 confirmed for 2026 release on Netflix

These days, we're probably inclined to expect streaming original shows to take well over a year to release new seasons. It's unfortunately become the norm for a number of series, even without delays caused by the pandemic and strikes that created setbacks in recent years. But we don't have to worry about Nobody Wants This taking two years to release. Season 3 will premiere next year!

Along with the renewal announcement, Netflix shared that Nobody Wants This season 3 has been confirmed to release in 2026. Obviously, that doesn't mean new episodes will hit our watch lists as soon as the ball drops on New Year's Eve, but we know that 10 more episodes will arrive on Netflix before the end of next year. Thank you, Netflix, for a wonderful change of pace.

There's no word yet on when season 3 will begin filming in Los Angeles, but based on last year's production schedule, we should expect cameras to begin rolling at the beginning of the year. Season 2 was intended to start filming in January 2025 but was later pushed back due to the devastating wildfires. For now, let's anticipate season 3 to begin production between January and March.

Thankfully, Nobody Wants This doesn't take long to film. After season 2 began filming in March 2025, filming wrapped by May. That means, season 3 should be finished filming in spring 2026 if production in fact kicks off in the first couple months of the year. And, drumroll please, that will allow the series to once again return in the fall. Right now, we're prediction a release in September or October 2026.

Following the season 2 finale, the upcoming new episodes are likely to navigate the decision Joanne seemingly made to convert to Judaism. Before, Noah abruptly broke up with her during Morgan's engagement party (that ended up causing two more breakups), but Joanne realized that she missed the feeling she had been waiting for. It's going to be a season of new beginnings for every character!

Watch Nobody Wants This only on Netflix.