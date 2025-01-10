There's one more episode left of Silo season 2! (When to watch the finale)

One show after another, Apple TV+ has been collecting hits left and right. From The Morning Show to Severance to Presumed Innocent to Shrinking, the streamer has some of the best content on streaming, and it's no surprise that Silo has become one of the latest unmissable shows on Apple TV+. Season 2 has been an epic adventure, but when does the finale air?

The Silo season 2 episode 10, the season finale, premieres on Friday, Jan. 17 at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST on Apple TV+. It's almost time for the fan-favorite dystopian sci-fi series to take a break before returning for its already-renewed third and fourth seasons. But let's not get too ahead of ourselves before preparing for the exciting season 2 finale.

Silo season 2 | Courtesy of Apple TV+

The Silo season 2 finale is titled "Into the Fire," and after all of the truths that were revealed in episode 9, I can't wait to see what's in store for the season's final episode. Going into the finale, Knox learned the identity of the traitor while Lukas came closer than ever to finding a path out of the tunnel.

Elsewhere, Juliette began to piece together more information about Silo 17 and found herself in a position to make a decision to leave or stay and help her silo. There are still so many questions to answer and unexpected twists to come. We'll see how everything comes together in what's sure to be a thrilling finale!

Release by time zone

West Coast: 12 a.m. PT

East Coast: 3 a.m. ET

Midwest: 2 a.m. CT

Mountain: 1 a.m. MT

Ahead of the season 2 finale's release on Jan. 17, Apple TV+ shared an official synopsis for episode 10. It's short and sweet and doesn't give much away, but going into the season finale, we know that the rebels and Juliette will be making their moves. Here's the synopsis via Apple TV+:

"The rebels make their move — and so does Juliette."

Silo season 2 | Courtesy of Apple TV+

Thankfully, fans don't have to worry about the fate of the show following the season 2 finale. Back in December 2024, Apple TV+ announced that Silo had been renewed for not only season 3 but also season 4. Unfortunately, the fourth season will be the final season of the hit dystopian sci-fi series, but Silo will have the chance to tell the full story from Hugh Howey's books and end naturally.

The streamer hasn't revealed when fans should expected Silo season 3 to hit their screens, but we can keep our fingers crossed that the season could be able to make its premiere by the end of 2025. Production has already started on season 3 as of October 2024. If I were to predict a premiere date, I'd bet on a possible fall 2025 return, but we'll share share more information as it's announced by Apple.

The season finale of Silo season 2 premieres Friday, Jan. 17 on Apple TV+.