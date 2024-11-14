Silo season 2 release time and episode guide
By Bryce Olin
It's been more than 18 months since Silo premiered on Apple TV+, but we have some great news! The wait for Silo season 2 is almost over.
We know that should be great news for fans of the series, which is based on Hugh Howey's novel series of the same name. According to reports, Silo season 2 is based on Howey's second book in the series, Shift.
Rebecca Ferguson is back for season 2 as Juliette Nichols. In the series, Common, Tim Robbins, Steve Zahn, Shane McRae, Alexandria Riley, Chinaza Uche, Harriet Walter, Iain Glen, Remmie Milner, Billy Postlethwaite, Rick Gomez, Avi Nash, and Caitlin Zoz also star, according to Apple TV+.
When do new episodes of Silo season 2 come out?
Silo season 2 premieres at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST on Friday, Nov. 15, only on Apple TV+. The season 2 premiere is titled, "The Engineer."
Unlike Netflix or some of the other streaming services, Apple TV+ releases most of its big shows weekly. We're only getting one episode of Silo season 2 each week, which is probably a bummer for some fans who just want to binge-watch the whole season at one time. That's not how it works on Apple TV+, though.
There are 10 episodes in Silo season 2. For the next nine weeks, new episodes of Silo season 2 will be released every Friday at 12:00 a.m. PST / 3:00 a.m. EST.
I know fans have been burned by this before, but on occasion, Apple TV+ has released episodes earlier than the scheduled release date. The last Apple TV+ show I covered was Presumed Innocent, and the streamer dropped the finale a few hours early in July. I don't think it's happened since then, but it's definitely possible we could see new episodes of Silo season 2 before midnight PST.
Silo season 2 release schedule
Apple TV+ has already announced the release schedule for Silo season 2, so we know when to expect all the new episodes. We know what episodes will air every week, but Apple TV+ has not announced the episode titles or synopsis for each episode yet.
When we find out that information, we'll update this schedule to provide that information.
The good news is that we'll get to watch one new episode of Silo season 2 per week all the way through the season 2 finale, which will air on Friday, Jan. 17.
- "The Engineer" (Episode 1): Friday, Nov. 15
- Episode 2: Friday, Nov. 22
- Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 29
- Episode 4: Friday, Dec. 6
- Episode 5: Friday, Dec. 13
- Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 20
- Episode 7: Friday, Dec. 27
- Episode 8: Friday, Jan. 3
- Episode 9: Friday, Jan. 10
- Episode 10: Friday, Jan. 17
Silo season 2 trailer and synopsis
Apple TV+ shared the new trailer for Silo season 2 about a month ahead of the season 2 premiere. Unfortunately, that's basically all we've seen of the new season so far. We haven't seen any sneak peeks or clips from the new season yet, but there's still time for that to happen before the season premieres.
The caption for the trailer is quite fitting if you ask me, especially given the events of the Silo season 1 finale. It's simply, "Juliette lives."
In my book, that's a 10/10, no notes caption!
We also shared the synopsis for Silo season 2, via Apple TV+:
"Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and those who try to find out face fatal consequences. Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will."
That's the release schedule for Silo season 2! We'll be sure to update this story with the additional episode titles and information when we find out.