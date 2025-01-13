One of Netflix's most popular shows returns to Top 10 ahead of season 2 premiere

The new year is kicking off strong with the release of many new and returning Netflix shows. However, there's one show we've been eagerly anticipating for quite a while. It's the hit action thriller The Night Agent, and it seems we're not the only ones looking forward to the highly anticipated second season.

Today, we checked out Netflix's top 10 TV shows list, and guess which show made the cut? The Night Agent! The action thriller series is currently ranked at the No. 10 spot. Although the second season doesn't premiere until Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025, the show is experiencing a surge in popularity, likely driven by viewers catching up or rewatching in anticipation of season 2.

It's been almost two years since the first season dropped, so most people probably can't recall what all happened in the series. A refresher is needed to make sure they're not completely lost when the second season premieres, which is totally understandable.

Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in episode 201 of The Night Agent | Siviroon Srisuwan/Netflix

Shawn Ryan created The Night Agent, the same creator behind other TV shows such as The Shield, Timeless and S.W.A.T. Like most television series nowadays, The Night Agent is adapted from another piece of work. It's based on the 2019 political conspiracy thriller novel of the same title by Matthew Quirk.

The first season centers around a low-level FBI agent named Peter Sutherland, who is drawn into a massive conspiracy involving a mole within the U.S. government’s highest ranks. As he works to track down the traitor and protect the country, Peter also finds himself having to protect a young cybersecurity expert from those responsible for killing her aunt and uncle.

Gabriel Basso (Trigger Warning, The Big C) stars in the leading role as Peter Sutherland, while Luciane Buchanan (Sweet Tooth, Filthy Rich) portrays Rose Larkin, the cybersecurity expert Peter must protect. Other talented actors such as Fola Evans-Akingbola, Sarah Desjardins, Eve Harlow, Phoenix Raei, Enrique Murciano, D. B. Woodside, and Hong Chau join them in the season 1 cast.

See what the critics had to say about The Night Agent season 1 via Rotten Tomatoes:

"A political thriller that delivers the goods." - Jackie K. Cooper

"Like fellow book-based shows Jack Ryan and Slow Horses, The Night Agent hooks audiences with an intriguing story and lots of action." - Polly Conway

"It’s a pleasure to see a show better than it might have been, when so often the opposite is true: The Night Agent sparks with curiosity and intrigue, a richly detailed show that propels viewers forward with a relentless pace." - Daniel D'Addario

The Night Agent season 2 will pick up right where the season 1 finale left off. Peter Sutherland returns, now working as a Night Agent in the secretive organization known as Night Action. As he digs into a potential conspiracy within the off-the-record agency, Peter must rely on old friends and allies to navigate the dangers ahead.

Basso returns as Peter and Buchanan as Rose. Brittany Snow, Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Keon Alexander, Berto Colon, Teddy Sears, Rob Heaps, Michael Malarkey, Navid Negahban, and Louis Herthum are newcomers this season, playing new characters.

The Night Agent season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, just like the first season. Additionally, each episode is expected to be in the 40 to 50-minute range, giving viewers a similar runtime to the first season. This means you'll have much to watch and enjoy!

The second season of The Night Agent is set to be released on Netflix on Jan. 23 at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. Don't forget to add this show to your watchlist. Also, a third season is currently in the works.