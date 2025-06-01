One Piece season 2 confirmed for 2026 release (plus first look at Tony Tony Chopper)

Who's ready for One Piece season 2? Netflix has just announced some really exciting news about the highly anticipated second season. We'll get to reunite with Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates crew next year! Yes, you read that right. One Piece season 2 is coming out in 2026. Netflix announced this amazing news at its live TUDUM event on May 31.

We had hoped that the second season would be released this year, but after Netflix revealed its 2025 lineup and the live-action series wasn't included on the list, it pretty much solidified that the new installment would not be released in 2025. Given production wrapping up in February 2025, a 2026 release seemed more likely, and now it's officially confirmed.

Sadly, Netflix didn’t share an official release date during its TUDUM event. However, if we had to make a release prediction, we believe there’s a strong chance One Piece season 2 could drop early next year, with a summer release likely being the latest. As soon as Netflix spills the details, we’ll make sure you’re the first to know.

A release window wasn't the only exciting news the streaming giant announced at TUDUM. We also got a first look at a new character who will be introduced in season 2. This is a beloved character from the manga that fans have been hoping to see brought to life since the live-action series began. That character is Tony Tony Chopper! Mikaela Hoover (Duster, Beef) will voice the furry reindeer doctor.

Chopper joins other new character additions this season, such as Dr. Kureha, Dragon, Igaram, Ipponmatsu, Miss Goldenweek, Chess, K.M., Miss Wednesday, Nefertari Cobra, Dr. Hiriluk, and many others, who will be played by some incredible actors.

Iñaki Godoy reprises his role as Monkey D. Luffy, with Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp), and Taz Skylar (Sanji) also returning as the loyal crew of the Straw Hat Pirates. While story details remain under wraps, One Piece season 2 is expected to adapt several fan-favorite arcs from the manga, including Loguetown, Reverse Mountain, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

Now that we have an idea of when the brand-new installment will release, fans can start counting down the days until the Straw Hats set sail once again. As more information becomes available about One Piece season 2, including the release date and trailer, we'll be sure to come back and share it right away. So, stay tuned to Show Snob!