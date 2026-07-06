One Piece season 3 hits a major milestone as filming wraps

After delivering another successful season full of pirate-y adventures in One Piece season 2, the famous Straw Hat crew is all set to sail to more mysterious lands and broaden their search for the ultimate treasure. One Piece: Into the Grand Line saw Luffy and his group of misfits march towards one of the most treacherous stretches of sea. However, that’s just the beginning of a long adventure at whose end lies the One Piece.

After two successful seasons, there was no doubt that Oda’s immortal story would return for a third. After garnering millions of views worldwide with season 2, Netflix immediately picked up One Piece for season 3.

According to a recent tweet on Netflix’s official account, One Piece season 3 has wrapped up production. Everyone’s favorite pirates sent a special message from the set in Cape Town, setting the timer for their return to screens.

That's a wrap on ONE PIECE SEASON 3 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/TbblBbUdsh — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2026

What will One Piece season 3 be about?

Luffy steered his ship and crew toward the Grand Line in One Piece season 2. Although he wasn’t able to become the pirate king or find the ultimate treasure, he did pick up a few loyal friends along the way. At the end of season 2, Luffy was grateful to have a strong ally in the shape of Vivi, who helped the crew against Baroque Works assassins. Alongside the princess, Tony Tony Chopper also decided to add his dreams to the board by setting sail with the Straw Hat crew after protecting them against Wapol.

One Piece: Into the Grand Line wrapped up with Luffy and his crew directed towards the Kingdom of Alabasta to assist Princess Vivi in saving her people. The rogue princess was able to convince her new friends to join her in a noble cause and free the land from the tyranny of the ruthless Sir Crocodile. One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta will see Luffy and his friends in the middle of a brewing war that will test their relationship.

It was confirmed by Oda that Netflix’s One Piece will cover the famous Alabasta Kingdom arc in season 3. The live-action will cover the brutality and animosity between several factions, including Baroque Works and Sir Crocodile, as they fight for Alabasta’s control. The Straw Hats will try to resolve the Alabasta civil war and help Vivi save her kingdom.

One Piece season 3 won't arrive anytime soon

Long gaps between seasons might be the only thing that frustrates fans of their favorite TV shows. Netflix’s One Piece live-action adaptation dropped on the streaming platform in 2023, but it took almost three years for the next season’s release. Fortunately, current reports suggest that it will not be the case with season 3.

With production already wrapped up, it’s being suggested that One Piece: The Battle of Alabaska will likely premiere sometime in 2027. The release window should come as a relief to fans, as the show's massive success brings greater certainty about future setups and iterations.

One Piece. Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday in season 2 of One Piece. Cr. Raquel Fernandes/Netflix © 2026

One Piece season 3 cast

As for who will be joining in on the grand adventure, the main One Piece cast will likely return for the third installment. This includes the core Straw Hat pirate crew consisting of Inaki Gody, who plays Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Taz Skyler (Sanji), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero (Usopp), and the newest addition, Charithra Chandran (Princess Vivi).

Alongside the main crew, new allies like Tony Tony Chopper, played by Mikaela Hoover, will also return in season 3, followed by Lera Abova (Miss All Sunday), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Alabasta King Nefertari Cobra), and Joe Manganiello as Mr. 0. Moreover, fans would love to know that the mentioned cast members have been upgraded to series regulars for the upcoming season.

And finally, some new faces will jump on the adventure wagon for Alabasta, among which Cole Escola’s addition as the assassin Bon Clay is the most noteworthy. Additionally, Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will join the One Piece cast as the eccentric second division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates, Portgas D. Ace. Last but not least, One Piece season 3 will also welcome Shadow and Bone’s Daisy Head, who will play Miss Doublefinger, one of the most sought-after female members of the Baroque Works.

All One Piece episodes are currently available for streaming on Netflix.