One Tree Hill reboot gets promising update: 'We'll have some good news hopefully soon'

Ever since the news of the One Tree Hill reboot series that's in development at Netflix leaked late last year, it's all fans have been wondering about. There have been very few updates about the in-the-works revival that's coming from Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton-Morgan. While the two are set to reprise their roles as Brooke Davis and Peyton Sawyer, not much else is known.

Earlier this year, Burton-Morgan shared that there were "lots of good things cooking" with the One Tree Hill reboot series, but the sequel hasn't added any additional cast members or teased exactly what story the comeback will tell. Most importantly, the series still hasn't gotten the official green light from Netflix. But we have a new update from one of the original series' stars.

One Tree Hill star shares Netflix reboot update

Austin Nichols, who played Julian Baker in the series from season 6 to season 9, recently spoke about the developing revival series on the red carpet for his new movie I Know What You Did Last Summer. When asked by Deadline on the status of the series, Nichols expressed his interested in wanting to return as Julian and knows that the new era of Tree Hill could be great.

Nichols also gave this update about the series: "They’re writing scripts and there’s been notes, some back and forth. It sounds good. Hopefully we have some good news soon." In a separate red carpet interview with Variety, Nichols stated that One Tree Hill is "very close" to coming back, but the reboot series isn't quite at the stage yet where scripts are being sent to potential cast members.

Austin Nichols talks "One Tree Hill" reboot: "The scripts are going back and forth..and if they can get everybody happy I think we'll have some good news hopefully soon." pic.twitter.com/6zO4unI9FJ — Variety (@Variety) July 15, 2025

Variety's Marc Malkin pushed Nichols further on some details about what's going down between Brooke and Julian, who married and had twins in the original series. When asked if the couple is "happy" in the revival, Nichols smiled but talked around directly answering the question as to not give anything away. Also, there might not be anything to give away just yet.

The actor did seem open to there potentially being some "juicy" drama between Brooke and Julian, but coming back to that usual One Tree Hill happy ending. "I really think that their story was meaningful, and she had a hard time finding the right guy, so hopefully whatever happens with the drama, we end up coming back to a really good place."

Because there's no One Tree Hill without drama, and based on that answer, we can pretty much bank on Brooke and Julian having some sort of difficulties in their marriage. After all, there wouldn't be a reason for the show to come back, specifically Brooke and Peyton coming back together, without telling an impactful story. Conflict is an important part of telling great stories.

There could also be trouble in paradise for Peyton and Lucas, who also got married and started a family before leaving the series after season 6. In the initial announcement of the developing reboot, Deadline stated that Chad Michael Murray wasn't planning to return for the new series. Of course, Lucas could remain offscreen and not part of the story or he and Peyton could be divorced.

Again, it's all predictions until the series gets the official green light from Netflix. Thankfully, the streaming service and the creative team behind the show don't appear to be in a rush to get the beloved drama series back on our screens until it's exactly right. For now, Nichols just gave us all the hope we need to keep waiting for that good news that's hopefully coming soon!

