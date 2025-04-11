Only 1 character has appeared in every season of The White Lotus so far

I don't know if I'm a big dummy, not a true fan of The White Lotus, or what, but I just realized there actually has been one character who has appeared in all three seasons of The White Lotus so far.

Originally, I was thinking Belinda, played Natasha Rockwell, and Gary/Greg, played by Jon Gries, were the only characters to make repeat appearances. Then, it hit me! Gary/Greg has made an appearance in every season of the series, which means Jon Gries is the only actor to appear in all three seasons.

If that's not a Jeopardy! answer in the next few months, I'm going to be upset and hurt.

For those who don't recall, we met Greg way back in The White Lotus season 1 in Hawaii. During that season, he meets Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge), and they "fall in love" to the point that Tanya abandons her plan to help Belinda start her own business.

Then, in season 2, Greg returns to The White Lotus in Italy with Tanya, but then, he mysteriously leaves halfway through the season. We never see him again until... drum roll, please... The White Lotus season 3, when he is clearly no longer Greg. He's Gary, and he doesn't know Greg. Belinda must be mistaken, he says. And, that's a huge turning point for the story of season 3.

According to IMDB, Gries has appeared in 18 episodes of The White Lotus, but that isn't really true. By my unofficial tally, he's been in three episodes in season 1, three episodes in season 2, and then all eight episodes of season 3. So, he's tied with Rothwell for the most appearances in The White Lotus so far.

Jon Gries needs to return in The White Lotus season 4

Jon Gries in The White Lotus season 3 on HBO | HBO

At this point, White just needs to accept the inevitable, commit to the bit, and cast Gries in every season of The White Lotus. If it ends with 10 seasons, I need to see what Gary/Greg is up to. Hopefully, by then, the character is dead or in prison, but let's make it happen.

All the signs are pointing to The White Lotus season 4 set in Europe. I don't know if I can picture Gary/Greg leaving Thailand at this point. It's a huge risk for a man who is sitting on hundreds of millions in cash after Tanya's untimely death. Venturing back to the EU could definitely pave the way for Gary/Greg to fall into Italian custody and be tried for the murder of his wife.

So, I don't know if it really makes sense storywise, but I think it would be hilarious if White finds a way to pull it off. I'm sure Gries wants to keep working, you know? My guy hasn't had a role this big since he said he "could throw a football over them mountains."

There's no way The White Lotus doesn't bring Belinda or Gary/Greg back for season 4. I just think it's too funny not to happen at this point.

We'll share more news about The White Lotus season 4 when we find out!