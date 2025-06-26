Only Murders in the Building fans think lead star could be leaving after season 5

We're getting closer and closer to Only Murders in the Building season 5 each day. As of this writing, Hulu hasn't revealed the premiere date, but the upcoming and especially star-studded season is expected to debut sometime later this summer. However, after filming wrapped in mid-June 2025, fans of the award-winning Hulu comedy-mystery series are beginning to worry.

On June 17, the official Only Murders in the Building social media accounts released a video featuring the show's main trio as well as series newbies Renée Zellweger, Téa Leoni, and Logan Lerman to announce that filming had been completed. Selena Gomez followed up the next day with her own post, which featured a video of her season wrap and a lengthy and quite emotional caption.

Only Murders fans are worried after Selena Gomez post

The tone of Gomez's caption has Only Murders fans concerned that the Hulu series could either be ending with season 5 or that the Emmy Award-nominated actress could be leaving the series. In the caption, Gomez wrote, "To my [Only Murders] family, the past 5 years you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope you reading this because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you."

She goes on to express her gratitude and love for the cast and crew, thanking them for "another great season." Nothing expressly reveals or directly teases that Gomez won't be returning for a potential season 6 (which Hulu has not yet renewed), but some fans find Gomez's post, as well as another photo released but the show's account, questionable regarding the show's future.

On June 25, the Only Murders Instagram shared a photo of Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short with Gomez holding the film slate that says "WRAP!!!" The caption hints that season 5 is coming soon, and while the comments are a mostly excitement for the impending release date, some are overanalyzing the main trio's emotions, further reading into the rumor of a potential departure.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), a user wrote about the trio having tears in their eyes and another wondered in the comments if it's because Mabel could be the one dying at the end of season 5. A post with over 1,000 likes and growing said in response to the photo, "It's definitely Selena's last season." Someone replied, "No way, I am not watching if she leaves the show."

For now, it's obviously all speculation and rumors from fans. There's no indication from either Gomez or Hulu about her future with the series, so there's genuinely nothing to be worried about right now. Likewise, Hulu has not suggested that season 5 could be the final season. We can all breathe a sigh of relief. Deep breaths! We haven't even seen the season 5 trailer to know the direction it's taking.

When a television series wraps filming its latest season, there's always emotion attached due to the unknown nature of the future. Even a series as successful as Only Murders in the Building has to wait for an official renewal before the jitters about a possible cancellation can go away. Nothing's a given. At the same time, the series is also aging and could be nearing a natural conclusion.

We'll have to wait and see! There could be some truth to the fan speculation, or Hulu could renew Only Murders for season 6 and Mabel could be alive and well to tackle another murder investigation with her besties. This is a series that has been continuously able to reinvent itself with each season, so the possibilities are endless. But maybe killing one of the three beloved leads isn't a good possibility.

