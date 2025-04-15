Only Murders in the Building adds another big name to season 5 cast

The cast of Only Murders in the Building season 5 continues to grow! Keeping in tradition with the Hulu murder mystery comedy casting superstars in supporting roles each season, the series nabbed yet another big name for the cast of its highly anticipated fifth season.

Golden Globe-nominated actress Beanie Feldstein is the latest star to join the cast of Only Murders of the Building season 5. Of course, there's no word on who the Booksmart and American Crime Story: Impeachment vet will play in the upcoming season, but Deadline notes that Feldstein will appear in a recurring role throughout season 5.

On the day her season 5 casting was announced, Feldstein shared a post on Instagram celebrating the big news and said that she's "beyond excited to head to the Arconia." Check it out below!

The talented star joins a growing list of guest stars that could very well be the best the series has had to offer yet. So far, season 5's supporting cast includes two-time Academy Award winners Renée Zellweger and Christoph Waltz, Madam Secretary star Téa Leoni, Emmy Award winner Keegan-Michael Key, and comedian Jermaine Fowler.

Earlier this month, series star and executive producer Selena Gomez had the internet buzzing with an Instagram post from set that leaked a previously unannounced cast member. In a post with the cast posing on set, Gomez revealed that Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman joined the cast of season 5. Like Feldstein's role, none of the others have been confirmed, though Leoni made a cameo appearance at the end of the season 4 finale to set up her role in season 5.

Martin Short, Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, and Christoph Waltz on the set of Only Murders in the Building season 5 | Courtesy Selena Gomez via Instagram

Following the season 5 renewal in September 2024 and the season 4 finale in October 2024, the cast and crew began production on season 5 in March 2025. Filming began in the midst of the cast's celebration after winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for season 4. Martin Short also won a SAG Award for his performance in the fourth season. There's a lot to celebrate in the Only Murders building!

Even going into its fifth season, the series remains one of the most critically acclaimed comedies on television. Thankfully, the season will premiere later this year, likely in late summer to keep in line with its usual August premiere dates, though a fall premiere could be in the cards depending on when filming wraps. No matter what, we can't wait to see what this excellent cast has in store.

Stay tuned for more Only Murders in the Building season 5 news and updates from Show Snob!