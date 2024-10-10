Outer Banks season 4 episode 3 gives us all what we crave for when watching OBX (Review)
After a bit of a slow start in the first episode and things finally picking up in episode 2, Outer Banks season 4 episode 3 brings everything you'd want to see in an OBX episode. The danger element, the search for an adventure, and more all happens in "The Lupine Corsairs" on Netflix. Here's our review of the third episode of the season! SPOILERS BELOW.
After the cliffhanger of the second episode of Wes Genrette now dead and the Pogues driving their boat right to his home with Shoupe there to investigate, of course he's going to question them. John B, Sarah, Pope, and Cleo's interrogation that's not an interrogation was hilarious and the exact lighthearted moment we needed from them. Especially with the drama and high-stakes of what JJ and Kiara end up dealing with at the hospital.
Lightner ends up walking in to get his arm stitched up after JJ stabbed him with the spear. Because you know, he attacked them underwater! He spots JJ and immediately knows he and Kie are the ones he was fighting with underwater for the amulet. This is a dangerous situation, and I love how JJ and Kie break out of the hyperbaric chamber in the most dramatic Pogue way. On their way out, they get their hands on Lightner's file as well.
Thanks to Pope's mad scientist skills, the group of friends are able to clean the amulet and see the inscription inside. Since it's in Arabic, they can't read it. So Sarah and John B go to an imam at the local Islamic Center to get it translated. Once the imam translates it and knows it's about Edward Teach, he gets nervous, says it's cursed, and tells John B and Sarah to get out. Hmm. What does he know? Why did he get all antsy?
Things get even more interesting when we find out that the amulet is not the biggest prize out there right now. Overhearing Lightner and a woman talking at the beach, and JJ and Kie almost getting caught by the scary dude, Pope overhears them talking about The Blue Crown. The Pogues find out this treasure is priceless, and worth much more than the $50,000 Charles is still willing to give them if they find the amulet. Of course they don't tell him they already have it. And so, off to a new treasure hunt they go! The Pogues are willing to go and try to find The Blue Crown to get them even more money that they desperately need.
While the mystery of the treasure is starting to get more and more clear, one storyline that's unraveling a bit slower is the one with Hollis and her wanting Rafe to be involved in developing Goat Island. And it's curious that Hollis knows Sofia's dad, I guess since she was from The Cut initially before gaining all her fortune, and Sofia's dad asks her to convince Rafe to take the deal in exchange for money.
At first Sofia is a good girlfriend and refuses. But after overhearing Rafe's hurtful words about not being serious with a Pogue, she decides to go to Hollis and take the deal in her angry state. Look, I am the first one to not be Rafe's fan at all. Though I kind of feel like he actually cares about Sofia. I don't know. Even though it's hard to think that someone like Rafe can actually show compassion towards another person. It did feel like he didn't want to say those words, but felt like he had to with his fellow Kooks. Interesting. I'm curious to see how this storyline will tie into the treasure hunt.
Back to the Pogues. We end on a massive cliffhanger! Lightner knows where they live and so he and his fellow goons make it to Poguelandia 2.0 where they're able to kidnap Cleo. And who does she find captaining the boat they're on? None other than her former boss, Terrance!
Outer Banks season 4 episode 3 really continues to amp up the story, giving us all what we crave for when watching OBX. We're used to the adventure and high-stakes danger when it comes to the Pogues. They're always running from someone, on the hunt for treasure, or both. And this episode was able to bring it all together while also providing some lighthearted and romantic moments.
John B and Sarah are so cute exchanging rings they made for each other until they have enough money to buy actual ones. I liked the pacing of the episode and how it's moving the story along is intriguing and was all done in a very effective way. Episode grade level: A.
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out the rest of the OBX season 4 part 1 reviews as well!