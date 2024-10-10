Outer Banks season 4 episode 4 recap: ‘The Swell’
Somehow the Pogues don’t notice that Cleo (Carlacia Grant) went missing at the Outer Banks season 4 episode 3, “The Lupine Corsairs.” Well, they obviously get distracted in the first part of Outer Banks season 4 episode 4, “The Swell,” because it’s a Swell Day, and they’re headed to the beach.
The bad guys featuring Captain Terrance (Terence Rosemore) and Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) text the Pogues from Cleo’s phone and tell them that she’s busy with the fish. With the Pogues heading to the beach, the bad guys are going to try to steal the amulet from the Pogues with Cleo’s help. She knows where it is, and Terrance tries to convince her to give them what they’re asking for or they’ll kill them both.
Sofia convinces Rafe to invest in Goat Island
Sofia (Fiona Palomo) walks back what she said about Hollis (Brianna Brown) earlier and tells Rafe (Drew Starkey) to do the deal.
It’s obvious what she’s doing, but she has Rafe hook, line, and sinker. He’s definitely going to invest. Sofia is going to get paid, but what will it mean for their relationship?
It’s Pogues vs. Kooks at the Break
The Pogues head to the break to catch some waves. Of course, Topper (Austin North) and Rafe show up. Everything is chill for a short time, but of course, things boil over when they interrupt each other while catching some waves.
Topper tries to bury the hatchet and call it “even,” but John B (Chase Stokes) doesn’t think things are actually even. Remember, Topper BURNT DOWN THE CHATEAU. I don’t think things will ever be even after pulling something like that.
Later, the Kooks, including Topper’s new girlfriend, Ruthie, start tormenting the Pogues. Ruthie, who sucks big time, tries to run the Pogues over in Topper’s car for some reason. She runs over a turtle hatch and kills some turtles.
Kie (Madison Bailey) chews out the Kooks for just general sucky behavior. JJ (Rudy Pankow), then, threatens to kill all the Kooks if they do anything like that again.
Sofia is disturbed by what happened. Rafe says they deserve it. Topper looks like he is questioning how things are going, too. Definitely something to watch as the season goes on.
Pope skips Swell Day to find more clues
Pope (Jonathan Daviss) pays a visit to their favorite teacher at Outer Banks High, Mr. Sunn (Chris Gerard). Pope talks out the clue out with Mr. Sunn who suggests they visit where Blackbeard landed around the area and cross reference with anything to do with a half moon.
Pope, then, visits the Blackbeard museum and finds the Half Moon Battery is in Charleston, where Edward Teach was during the Blockade of Charleston.
Cleo calls Pope and tells him to bring the amulet back to the house. If he’s not back soon, Lightner threatens to kill Cleo. Pope hops on his bike and returns home. He calls John B and tells him to get home now!
Pope runs out of gas on the way home, so he misses the deadline.
Lightner kills Terrance
Cleo returned to Poguelandia with Terrance and Lightner. Cleo tried to pull a fast one while they’re looking for the amulet in the house, despite Terrance’s warnings. A scuffle ensues when Pope arrives, and Terrance tries to save Cleo and Pope. Luckily, he does, but Lightner shoots Terrance, who dies on the floor of the house. Lightner leaves with the amulet.
Outside of losing her own life, this is the worst case scenario for Cleo, but it shows how loyal she is to the Pogues. She wouldn’t betray them, even if it cost her life.
John B and the Pogues return home and find Pope covered in blood, Terrance’s body, and Cleo in shock. They try to figure out what to do next, but Pope tells John B that Blackbeard hid something at the Half Moon Battery in Charleston.
Shoupe interviews Chandler Groff again before visiting the Pogues
Chandler (J. Anthony Crane) informs Shoupe (Callum Moss) that he was with a friend who docks at the marina on the night of Wes’s murder. Was it Hollis? Is that the connection? We’ll find out soon!
Chandler also tells Shoupe that Wes believed that this trinket that Blackbeard gave his wife, Elizabeth, would save hime from the curse. He tells Shoupe that he hired the Pogues to find it, but he doesn’t know if they found it. He knows that they were in the area that night. Groff lies and tells Shoupe that he saw the Pogues were in the area.
He also gives Shoupe his phone to track his location and prove he wasn’t at the house the night Wes was murdered. For some reason, Chandler throws the Pogues under the bus. The big question is, why?
Later, Shoupe arrives at Poguelandia to question the Pogues while Terrance’s dead body is in the living room.
The episode ends with John B deciding what to do: run, hide, or hide Terrance’s body and talk to Shoupe.
What an episode! I feel like the full mystery has finally come together and now there is an adversary group who knows the Pogues are trying to solve the mystery and find the Blue Crown.
On to the last episode of Outer Banks season 4 part 1 on Netflix!