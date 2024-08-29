Outer Banks season 4: Two release dates, teaser, and feast your eyes on the cute (and not so cute) OBX couples!
Netflix has certainly delivered when it comes to Outer Banks season 4 content today. It's all just so exciting, I'm in full fangirl mode right now. The streamer has shared the official release date - actually release dates - of when we can see our favorite Pogues back in search of treasure once again.
Plus, there's a teaser video and multiple promotional images that are giving us all the feels. The good and the bad. You'll understand in a sec. But first, of course let's start off with all the good! Outer Banks season 4 has been split into two parts. The first 5 episodes will be released on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. The final 5 episodes of the 10-episode season drop Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024.
So, there's only about a month between the first and second half. It's very similar to Bridgerton season 3's release schedule. Netflix has been implementing this format for many of its big shows recently, especially this year I've noticed. Whatever. I'll take it! As long as there's new episodes of OBX, I'm happy.
A new treasure hunt awaits the Pogues in Outer Banks season 4 teaser
As always, John B. is at the forefront of the voiceovers and the focus of the Outer Banks season 4 trailer. In the video, he shares how after finding the gold, it seems like that was the perfect place to end the story. But, there's still more to come!
We get teases of the Pogues enjoying some well-earned relaxing time in the sun, setting up their new shop Kildeer's X, and the main and now established couples cutesy as ever. Obviously there's our OG ship John B. and Sarah, as well as Pope and Cleo. And, it's the time OBX fans have been waiting for! JJ and Kiara are also going strong. Wohoo!
But hey, it's not all going to be rainbows and sunshine. As we know, this group of friends have treasure to find. And foes to face. At the end of season 3, the story moved forward 18 months. Well at the start of the fourth season, we're going back to the moment Wes Genrette showed up and asked the Pogues for help finding Blackbeard's treasure.
At first, they're committed to living "a normal life," after the crazy adventures they've faced. Even going as far as building a Poguelandia 2.0 and running their "bait, tackle, and charter tour shop." Though when finances become an issue, they decide to take Wes up on his offer. Read the rest of the synopsis below for teases of what's to come:
"But before they know it, they're well in over their heads, with dangerous new enemies hot on their heels racing them to the treasure. Meanwhile, their problems are only growing, and they’re forced to question their past, present, and future - who they really are, has it all been worth it, and how much are they willing to risk?"
The great (and not so great) OBX4 couples
As mentioned above, thankfully - at least for right now - all of the couples are going strong. I love John B. and Sarah, so that one definitely makes me so happy. JJ and Kiara are a pair that fans have been desperate to see together. And now in Outer Banks season 4, we're finally getting that chance.
And we can't forget about Pope and the strong-willed Cleo. They make for a great pair as well and I'm excited to see more of their dynamic together. Two couples, and frankly characters, that we're not excited about are the Kooks.
In one of the new images releases, Topper and his new love interest Ruthie (played by Mia Challis) as well as Rafe and Sofia (who we briefly met in season 3) are on the beach looking as smug as always. What trouble will these two Kooks cause the Pogues? I'm sure they'll want to try and look for Blackbeard's treasure if they hear about it as well.
Finally in the last three images released by Netflix, we can see the Pogues sticking together as they always do. The first two show the characters pretty serious. There's no shortage of drama that comes their way. But, hey. I like ending on a good note. And that image of JJ, Pope, and Cleo on the boat in full delight definitely puts a smile on my face!
Outer Banks season 4 part 1 premieres Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, followed by the final five episodes Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix.