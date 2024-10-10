Outer Banks season 4 episode 4 takes the show back to its roots in the best way (Review)
The outer banks certainly are a unique place to grow up and live. And based on the way these North Carolina kids have grown up, of course they're fans of the water and it's a huge part of their lives. That's why Outer Banks season 4 episode 4, "The Swell," is a fitting title. And as the tides grew enough for the Kooks and Pogues to surf, so did the tension. Here's our review of the episode on Netflix. SPOILERS BELOW.
Oh my goodness. Every time I think I've reached the point of the most hatred for the Kooks, they go and do something even worse. With it being Swell Day, aka the day to go and spend the day on the beach to surf and even closing up business, the Pogues minus Pope decide to go and do just that. Lightner and his crew used Cleo's phone to text Pope as an excuse for where she is.
Let's start with the Pogues vs the Kooks. I hate to see our favorite group of friends hurt, but unfortunately this is part of the DNA of the Outer Banks story all the way back in season 1. There's always been a divide, and that's only gotten worse over time. But things really hit a breaking point with Topper's new girlfriend, Ruthie. Who in my opinion is a psychopath or something.
I'll be honest, allegedly the Kooks were trying to keep things peaceful. Though why did they have to set up their stuff right next to JJ, John B, Kiara, and Sarah? There's so much more beach, they could have gone somewhere else. But it's a power thing. And it was working until JJ decided to knock Topper off his surfboard. Now I'm sure Topper, Rafe, and all their friends would have found a way to antagonize the Pogues. Though yet again, JJ just can't help himself and had to go and do that.
This leads to a heartbreaking and very tense scene where Ruthie almost runs over them with her car. This girl is crazy. And not knowing, there was a turtle hatch and she ran one of the baby turtles over. Ugh, my heart broke for Kie and for baby turtle. Ruthie and Topper don't see what the big deal is, it was just one turtle out of the many that hatched. Ugh. Heartless Kooks, indeed.
When Kiara and JJ go to confront them, there's one girl filming and she gets JJ saying "come near her or any of us again, I'll come back and kill every single one of you." Yikes, I'm sure that's going to come back and bite him in the butt.
Speaking of heartless, poor Cleo has been held hostage all day by Lightner who clearly has no problem with hurting anyone, including some young adults like our favorite treasure hunters. When Cleo calls Pope and tells him to bring the amulet, his mad dash back home was a really cool sequence. And of course there was every obstacle imaginable coming up his way to get to Cleo.
He does, but a few seconds too late. Terrance, thankfully, is on Cleo's side and is trying to help her. Again, my heart broke because in doing so he ends up dying. RIP Terrance. You were a real one, truly. And as if this day couldn't get any worse, when the rest of the Pogues come back home and learn what happened, they find Shoupe coming their way. The problem? Terrance's dead body is still on the floor and they're going to need to come up with an explanation. Fast. Or, hide the body.
Outer Banks season 4 episode 4 was such an enjoyable one, and takes the show back to its roots in a way. If you think back to season 1, there was the Kooks vs the Pogues and that tension, the characters enjoying the water and beach, John B and his friends on a treasure-filled adventure with their lives in danger, and even Pope getting help from his old history teacher Mr. Sunn came into play. It brought with it all those elements that made us fall in love with the series in the first place. Episode grade level: A.
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out the rest of the OBX season 4 part 1 reviews as well!