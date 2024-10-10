Outer Banks season 4 episode 5 definitely leaves you wanting more, in a good way! (Review)
After the major cliffhanger we were left with in episode 4, Outer Banks season 4 episode 5, "Albatross," gives us an answer as to what happens with the Pogues when Shoupe shows up and they have Terrance's dead body lying in their living room. Yeah, not a good look. Here's our review of the episode of the Netflix series. SPOILERS BELOW.
Alright, so Shoupe shows up to Poguelandia 2.0 looking for JJ after the parents of the Kooks at the beach saw the video of him threatening to kill them all. They just want an excuse to take down the Pogues. Rude. The one problem is that Terrance's body is still there, and they end up having to hide him behind the couch right where Shoupe and JJ go to talk. Oh my goodness. Definitely a heart-racing moment for them and us!
Somehow Shoupe doesn't smell all the bleach they used, and perhaps this wasn't their best plan. But it's the only one given the very little time they had. And Terrance's body there would have looked suspicious. Shoupe and Kildare are already biased towards the friends as it is. So, I get it. Though he leaves, Shoupe knows JJ is lying about his whereabouts the night Wes Genrette died and has his deputy stationed to watch them.
Terrance gets a proper burial at sea, and I'm still actually really sad about this loss. And poor Cleo. She's not in a good place and I can't blame her. My heart went out to her and I just wanted to give her a hug. Though she vows vengeance, and she might get that chance getting to Charleston with her friends before Lightner and the rest of those goons do. With JJ getting a mysterious letter and disappearing and Kie deciding to stay behind and wait for him, everyone else heads to Charleston for the treasure hunt!
Just as a side note, like Sarah, John B had me at the couple getting a house and a dog when this is all over and hopefully they come back with a fortune once again. Though when he said kids and menitoned the biological clock. Oh my goodness, John B. She's 19, bro! You've got plenty of time. This scene was both romantic and hilarious. I'm just happy to see them so happy and finally in stable part of their relationship.
Everything comes to a head in the final scenes of the episode as Pope and Sarah are stuck underground with the water filling up and no way out (also same Sarah when it came to all those rats. Ew!); Lightner and the Captain grabbing some kind of scroll but thankfully not seeing Sarah and Pope; John B dealing with some PTSD and not being able to shoot Lightner even though he caught up to them; the police on JJ and Luke's heels; and of course the biggest reveal of all. And that's JJ's parentage!
It turns out Luke is not JJ's real dad. His actual parents are Charles and Larissa Genrette, and the boat Larissa died on was called The Albatross. Hence the title of the episode. I saw this coming when JJ got that letter from Wes. There was a baby mentioned earlier when everyone met up with Wes too, and I knew that's where the story was going! It's still a really good twist though and surprising. The family must have given JJ up to protect him from the curse and Elizabeth's ghost. Wow. Imagine JJ growing up a Kook though?
Charles is working with Hollis for whatever reason and I got sinister vibe coming off those two. They're up to no good. Rafe is also trying to be a Ward Cameron 2.0 by apparently wanting to help the Pogues, make up with his sister, bring the family back together, and seems to surprisingly actually care about Sofia. Hmm. What kinds of consequences will there be now that he's in business with Hollis?
Outer Banks season 4 episode 5's cliffhanger also leaves us with so many other questions! Why are Charles and Hollis working together, what are they planning, how did the Genrettes know JJ is part of their family, does Charles even care about his son, will Pope and Sarah make it out and how, what is the scroll Lightner and the Captain took? Gah, part 2 can't come fast enough! This episode brought with it some great reveals and plot twists, had me on the edge of my seat, and now definitely wanting more. Episode grade level: A.
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 premieres Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024 on Netflix. Be sure to check out the rest of the OBX season 4 part 1 reviews as well!