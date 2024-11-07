Outer Banks season 4 episode 6 recap: ‘The Town Council’
By Bryce Olin
Outer Banks season 4 part 2 picks up immediately after episode 5, “Albatross,” when Luke Maybank (Gary Weeks) reveals to JJ that he’s the son of Larissa Genrette (Tommi Rose) and Chandler Groff (J. Anthony Crane).
JJ still doesn't believe that he's the son of Larissa and Groff.
In the first scene of Outer Banks season 4 episode 6, “The Town Council,” we get a flashback to baby JJ. Luke helps soothe JJ while Larissa struggles with her relationship with her husband. Luke grows close with Larissa before Groff reveals she’s not doing well. Groff brings JJ to Luke’s house to give his parents a break.
Groff pays Luke to take JJ behind Larissa’s back, which is a bit strange, right? Like, it’s straight kidnapping. Larissa reportedly drowns with her son, which is not true because obviously Luke has JJ. Groff convinces Luke to keep JJ without telling the Genrettes that he’s alive. Groff pays him off, too. This feels icky!
Back in real time, JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow) doesn’t believe Luke. He doesn’t believe he’s a Genrette or a Groff. Luke tries to tell JJ something else, but JJ leaves before he hears the news.
Later, JJ remembers how weird Groff was with him when they met at Goat Island. Clearly, Groff knows that JJ is his son. The question is, what does he plan to do with that information?
Cleo and John B rescue Sarah and Pope
In Charleston, Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss) and Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline) are still trapped in the crypt. It’s filling up with rainwater. Cleo (Carlacia Grant) and John B Routledge (Chase Stokes) act quickly and break open the tomb. They save Pope and Sarah before it’s too late.
On the ferry ride home, John B contemplates stopping doing this treasure hunt thing because he doesn’t want to be like his dad. Sarah convinces him that his heart is still in it. And, Sarah tells him, for the first time, what Captain Dalia (Pollyanna McIntosh) and Lightner (Rigo Sanchez) took. It was a map, it looked like to Sarah. It’s probably a map to the Blue Crown.
JJ makes Kie promise not to tell the Pogues about him possibly being a Genrette
Finally, JJ goes home, where he finds Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey). She’s obviously worried about him, but JJ isn’t really in a great place right now. JJ tells her about what Luke said, and it’s clear he doesn’t believe Luke, and she doesn’t really believe what Luke said either, but the seed has been planted.
Just then, the Twinkie pulls up. John B, Sarah, Cleo, and Pope have returned empty-handed from Charleston. JJ asks Kie to promise not to tell the others that he might be a Genrette.
We don’t really know why, but is JJ questioning that his dad might be telling the truth? It sure seems like it.
Later, JJ lies about it to John B and the Pogues after they share what happened.
John B breaks the news that the hearing about the zoning of their home/business is later in the day. They make a plan to rally the island to save Poguelandia. Kiara tells Sarah that Rafe Cameron (Drew Starkey) stopped by to try and help. Sarah says that she’ll meet with him.
Lightner and the Captain are working for someone
Back at sea, Lightner and Captain Dalia rehash what happened. Lightner questions whether the Blue Crown is even real, and the Captain says that she thinks it is real. She’s planning on finishing the job and turning over the Blue Crown.
It reveals that there is another person or party involved. Who are Lightner and the Captain working for? We don’t know, but I have a feeling it’s someone who we know.
Groff lies about Goat Island
According to Sofia, there are people talking about Goat Island. Rumor has it that the land has been left to the state. Groff tells Hollis that isn’t true, but there’s a lot smoke around this whole business deal. I don’t know what they’re up to, but it’s fishy, very fishy.
Hollis makes a deal to meet Sofia in the morning to talk about the deal. Sofia is looking out for Rafe, but she knows something is happening.
I don't like this whole Groff-Hollis business.
Sarah finally meets with Rafe
At the Cameron’s house, Sarah pays a visit to Rafe. Sarah never got her inheritance after Ward died. Neither did Rafe, who wants Sarah to work with him to get Wheezie (Julia Antonelli) involved to make Rose (Caroline Arapoglou) give up their money.
Sarah doesn’t want to do it, and she leaves in a rush.
There’s something there, though. Rafe and Sarah are about to be cooking up something soon. They need that money.
Pope gets arrested after JJ's rampage
After spending the day trying to get the Cut’s support for the re-zoning meeting, the fix is in! The council has already voted on rezoning the property, which is a problem for the Pogues. John B gives a speech during the meeting, which gets the town fired up.
John B mentions that after losing their fathers, they are just trying to rebuild a home.
Unfortunately, Dale Zeasy, the realtor from the auction, interrupts John B’s speech. Luke, the original owner of the property, invalidated the sale of the property “before” the auction. The Pogues will allegedly get their money back, but the whole meeting blows up. Sheriff Shoupe (Callum Moss) and his minions try to arrest Kie and the Pogues, but JJ goes rogue.
JJ throws a chair out the window, beats up several officers of the court, and gets arrested. He breaks out of the police car and flees. It’s so epic!
The rest of the Pogues leave, too. JJ picks up a bat during his escape and absolutely lays waste to some of the businesses in town. It’s an incredible case of payback for the Kooks and all their nonsense.
The rest of the townspeople start looting and rioting, though, and things get serious quickly.
JJ breaks into the real estate office of Dale Zeasy who is planning to turn JJ and the Pogues’ property into his own gain.
Shoupe and his minions corner JJ at the real estate office. They try to stop JJ, but he says that he’s not going to stop, even though Kie and the Pogues try to convince him otherwise. JJ puts a bunch of silverware in the microwave and starts it, which starts a fire.
Pope, then, tackles an officer to give JJ time to escape. It’s a nice callback to season 1 when JJ took the fall for Pope when he sank Topper’s boat. The Pogues are nothing if they aren’t loyal.
JJ escapes, thanks to Pope, who gets arrested.
Rafe meets with Chandler Groff
At Goat Island, Rafe meets with Chandler Groff about the Goat Island investment. The wire hasn’t gone through yet, which Rafe reminds Groff. It changes the vibe of the meeting. Groff tries to sell Rafe on Goat Island, about his motivations for sticking it to the people who look down on him.
Groff pushes Rafe to make the deal today, and Rafe accepts. He signed some more papers to “renew” his commitment, which seemed rather fishy to me. Like, what else could he be signing?
After Rafe signs, Groff tells him to keep the pen. On the pen, it says, “Riad Mimouna Essouira, Morocco.” Interesting, very interesting.
Rafe tells him Groff that he’ll come after him if he’s screwing with him.
Later, JJ finds himself trapped on the bridge as the officers search for him. He, again, evades capture before he ends up back at Poguelandia. He leaves in a boat and crosses paths with Rafe out on the ocean. It’s basically The Umbrella Academy meme in Outer Banks.
JJ goes to the place where this all started for him: Goat Island.
And, that’s the end of Outer Banks season 4 episode 6. What a wild episode! I don’t know how the Pogues are going to work their way out of this jam.