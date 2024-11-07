Yes Outer Banks season 5 is happening, but without one beloved character
Hey, guys. I don't really know what to say after that shocking Outer Banks season 4 finale. I'm still trying to process what happened and how we move forward from here. And I know it's hard, and it's going to be really weird without one of our main, and favorite characters. But somehow we'll get through it. And that's with one more season to go. SPOILERS BELOW.
Outer Banks season 5 renewal status
Yes, Outer Banks season 5 has been renewed and confirmed. Netflix and the writers announced this news days ahead of OBX season 4 part 2's debut to get us excited about the fact that our favorite show is going to come back once again. The bittersweet news is that Outer Banks season 5 will be the final season as well. No release date has been shared yet however writing for the final season has begun.
The series has had a good run. And honestly, after all they've been through and the heartbreaking death of JJ in the season 4 finale, I don't know just how many more treasure hunts they can do. It's going to be so hard to say goodbye to this show, but I feel like it's the right time. Five seasons is enough adventure for what these guys have been through already.
I mean, there's so much for the writing team to get through and unpack in the final season. Season 4 ended with the Pogues agreeing they need to avenge JJ's death. And that means following horrible, horrible Groff to Lisbon where he's headed with Blackbeard's Blue Crown in his possession. Not to sound extreme, but I hope they kill this man. He deserves a painful death for what he did to his biological son and our beloved Pogue. Plus, he'll also have Dalia after him.
There's also the fact that John B and Sarah are pregnant, and that will be an interesting storyline to continue to explore. I mean after this, Sarah definitely needs to take it easy. All this craziness is not good for the baby! And I bet you it's going to be a baby boy and the couple is going to name him after their friend, JJ. Or maybe just Jackson. Of course this hasn't been confirmed, but I have a feeling that's going to happen. And it would be a wonderful way to honor the best Pogue there was.
Elsewhere, there's Pope's future that's very uncertain right now as he's wanted for assaulting an officer and he broke off his ankle monitor. John B, Sarah, Cleo, Kiara, and Pope might also return to Kildare County with no home left as the town is trying to rezone the land Poguelandia resides.
And who even knows if they want to go back there after everything that's happened. Might they settle down somewhere else? There's still so many questions and avenues for Outer Banks season 5 to take, and I'm looking forward to seeing how this wonderfully adventurous story is going to come to an end. Even though it is without JJ. Sigh.
Outer Banks season 4 is now streaming on Netflix. Be sure to read all of our recaps and reviews of the season!