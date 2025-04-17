Outlander fans rejoice! The Blood of My Blood release date has finally arrived

Outlander fans, get ready as we have a release date for the upcoming Blood of My Blood prequel series!

There are hit TV shows on Starz and then there’s Outlander. Since its premiere in 2014, the adaptation of the beloved Diana Gabaldon novels has been one of Starz’s biggest successes. The mix of epic romance, historical drama and a touch of science fiction has enthralled millions over seven seasons.

For newbies, the series focuses on Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a former World War II nurse in 1946 exploring a set of stones in Scotland. Somehow, Claire is whisked back in time to 1743. She soon falls in love with rugged Highlander Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) as they embark on an amazing romance that takes them through the American Revolution.

The show has been a huge success so it’s no wonder a spinoff is being prepped. This will be an intriguing prequel show, and we’ve got a date! Per TV Line, Blood of My Blood is set to premiere Friday, August 8, at 9/8c. And the first images also hint at the great drama to come!

Here’s what to expect for Blood of My Blood

The show will tell two parallel stories that explore the lineage of our two heroes. The first takes place in the early 18th century and shows how Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) met and eventually fell in love to become Jamie’s parents.

Per the descriptions, Brian is the bastard son of Simon Fraser, aka Lord Lovat, a powerful local lord. Ellen is the eldest child of “Red Jacob,” the laird of Clan MacKenzie, and sister to Colum, Dougal, Janet, and Jocasta. As fans of Outlander know, there is some tension between the two clans, making this a true star-crossed romance.

The storyline also features Dougal (Sam Retford) and Colum (Séamus McLean Ross), brothers who find themselves clashing over who will take over Clan MacKenzie after their father dies. We’ll also meet a younger version of Murtaugh (played here by Rory Alexander), who becomes Jamie’s godfather.

The second story is set during World War I and features Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine), a soldier in the trenches who fires off an angry letter on the state of the war. That makes its way to Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield), who works at the London censorship office and is intrigued by Henry’s letter. That will eventually lead to the pair meeting and becoming Claire’s parents.

There’s still a trailer to come and expectations for more cast members and plot turns to be announced. However, the mix of dual time period and plot lines combined with two new amazing romances means Blood of My Blood will be a must-watch show for Outlander fans to add to its amazing legacy!

Outlander streams on Starz. Blood of My Blood premieres Friday, Aug. 8 at 9/8c on Starz.