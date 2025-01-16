Perfect for your Droughtlander blues! Outlander: Blood of My Blood release window confirmed

Ahead of the Outlander season 7 finale, as well as the premiere of Sam Heughan's The Couple Next Door, Starz is providing us with a wonderful gift! It's been teased for a while now that prequel series Outlander: Blood of My Blood is coming in 2025. Though we didn't have an idea when. Now we do! Sort of.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will premiere sometime in summer 2025 on Starz. The epic-looking story featuring Jamie and Claire's parents will be a total of 10 episodes, and is a welcome addition to have during Droughtlander as we wait for the eighth and final season. The summer release is intriguing, but a good idea as it's in the middle of the year. I have two theories on when the new show might debut.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

It's very possible that the network will choose to release the upcoming series either on World Outlander Day, which is June 1. Or, it could be the same day that Outlander season 1 premiered on Aug. 9, 2014. This year, June 1 is a Sunday and Aug. 9 is a Saturday. So I don't know how likely this is and what day of the week Starz is going to choose. The company has been a fan of Friday releases recently. We'll have to wait and see.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood first-look teaser

Along with the exciting release window, the network also released a teaser video! I have to tell you that these two couples - Henry and Julia; and Brian and Ellen - are already giving me all the feels. We've gotten a look at them, and some other familiar characters, through images. But I will definitely take a video over photos any day! Check out the teaser below:

The synopsis and video are heavily marketing the fact that though these two couples are in two different times, they're tied by their love stories, destiny, and more. Henry and Julia are of course battling World War I, while Brian and Ellen are in the18th century Highlands of Scotland.

Clearly there's going to be quite a few similarities in their romances, including how they will "fight against all odds to be together," and defy "the forces that seek to tear them apart, intersecting in surprising and unforeseen ways." Now if that doesn't sound like the most intriguing thing you've hear, I don't know what is!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood on Starz

Blood of My Blood stars Jeremy Irvine as Henry Beauchamp, Hermione Corfield as Julia Moriston, Harriet Slater as Ellen MacKenzie, and Jamie Roy as Brian Fraser. Some of the familiar characters we'll also see include a younger Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser, Colum and Dougal MacKenzie, and even Lord Lovat. For details about these characters, click here.

The same creative team behind Outlander are also attached to the prequel, including showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts, as well as EPs Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis.

Outlander: Blood of My Blood premieres sometime in summer 2025 on Starz. Stay tuned to Show Snob as we bring you updates about the series!