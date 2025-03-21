Get a closer look at Jamie and Claire's parents in new Outlander: Blood of My Blood images

I'm personally not the biggest fan of prequels and spin-offs, but I already know that I'm going to love Outlander prequel series, Blood of My Blood! The teaser, the images, and the casting all have us so excited to see what's in store in this story. We can't wait! And though there's already been multiple first-look images released, Starz has shared some new photos for us to feast our eyes on.

Of course they don't give much away, but it's still nice to have some new images from the upcoming series to look at. Blood of My Blood will premiere sometime in summer 2025 on Starz. So while we wait for news about the release date, check out the photos of Brian and Ellen, Henry and Julia, Murtagh, and MacKenzie brothers Dougal and Colum below.

Brian and Murtagh seem to be in the beloved Highlands of Scotland, while Ellen and her brothers are in the familiar Castle Leoch. It's been established in Outlander how Jamie's parents have an epic love story. Ellen even goes as far as running away with Brian to be with him. Their son was inspired by their love, and it will be so great to see their story play out onscreen in front of our eyes. And I already know Murtagh, who's also in love with Ellen, is going to break my heart.

We can't forget about Claire's parents, Henry and Julia. There's not much known about these characters, even for book fans. So showrunner Matthew B. Roberts previously shared he went to author Diana Gabaldon to see if the writers and show could sort of make up their own story about them, and she agreed. The other main couple are seen hard at work during World War I, and I'm interested to learn about their beginnings as well.

The upcoming historical drama stars Jamie Roy as Brian, Harriet Slater as Ellen, Jeremy Irvine as Henry, Hermione Corfield as Julia, Rory Alexander as Murtagh, Sam Retford as Dougal, Seamus McLean Ross as Colum, and many more. There's other familiar faces that will pop up including Jocasta and Mrs. Fitz too!

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will be a total of 10 episodes and see the two main couples - the Frasers and the Beauchamps - on "parallel" love stories even though they're in two completely different times, per the synopsis. But we'll see how they have to "defy the forces" that want to keep them apart as they interesect in surprising ways. You know, Jamie and Claire were destined to be together, there's absolutely no doubt about that. So perhaps that string of fate begins with their parents. Ooh, the idea of that gives me goosebumps!

