Outlander season 7 episode 9 leaves you with a bittersweet feeling in your chest (Review)
The return of our favorite show is finally here! Outlander season 7 part 2 began streaming earlier at midnight ET on the Starz app. But perhaps some of you Sassenachs are watching on the linear channel, which brings you here now. Here's our review of Outlander season 7 episode 9, "Unfinished Buisness." But first, be sure you also check out our dedicated Outlander page for interviews with the cast and EPs. And disclaimer: I'm a show-only fan so the views below reflect that. SPOILERS BELOW.
Aah. It just feels so good to be back at Lallybroch. It just gives me all those fuzzy feelings inside, even though it's definitely very bittersweet with Ian's condition. Unfortunatley he has consumption, which is known as tuberculosis today. Gosh, usually my favorite moments of an episode involve Jamie and Claire. But I think this time around, my all-time favorite scene in Outlander season 7 episode 9 was the one between Ian and Young Ian.
You could see just how happy Ian was to have his son back at home. And though he's been kept up to date with his life, it's not the same as talking over things in person. We also get the official confirmation that Swiftest of Lizards, aka Ian James, is indeed his son. This is what was alluded to at the start of the season, but it's nice to get that confirmation. I wonder if he'll be able to reunite with him in the future.
One of the common themes of the historical drama is sons being raised by other fathers, and some dads taking on the role even if the child isn't there's biologically. And this is another example of that. John Bell is just brings such a sweetness to Young Ian. And despite all the hardships he's gone through, an innocence and eagerness to be with Rachel Hunter as well.
Our favorite Mohawk warrior also has a heartwarming scene with his mother, Jenny. It's so sweet that even if perhaps the cultures are very different, Ian and Jenny accept who Young Ian is and how he identifies himself. She even goes as far as creating a gravestone for he and Emily's daughter, Iseabail, in the family graveyard. It touches a place in Ian's heart so deep, and it definitely did the same for us. She tells her son she and Ian want him to go to Rachel.
Though he wants to stay with his dad for as long as he'll still be around, that's the push he needs. But, goodness. It is so bittersweet. That scene towards the end of the episode of Ian standing there, saying goodbye as Young Ian looks on in the wagon? I'm still crying thinking about it now. It's probably the last time he's going to see his father. And it's heartbreaking, but thankfully he was able to come and say goodbye.
Unfinished business is an apt name for this episode for sure as some of that business includes Jamie and Laoghaire. After everything, does she really deserve a happy ending? I don't know. But you know what, she was a young girl who had her heartbroken and never really got over it. Plus, this allows cute Joanie to go ahead and pursue becoming a nun while Jamie can be done with Laoghaire once and for all. She'll have Mr. Joey to be with her and hopefully that little spite left in her heart can melt away a bit. She and Jamie's business has come to an end the way it should have. Also - how is Ned Gowan still alive? I need his secret!
Then there's Claire, and wow! I didn't expect Jamie and Claire to reveal the truth about her being a time-traveler to the Murrays. It's been so many years. But, it was the right time and it made sense. I just feel like Michael, Jenny, and Ian's faces were a mixture of shock and being a bit unimpressed in a humorous way. I don't know. The actors played that reaction really well and it made me smile. Also a side note - another moment that made me smile is all of Young Ian's nieces and nephews surrounding him and asking him questions about the Mohawk. Ha!
Jenny being the fiery lass she is, does lash out her pain at Claire when she asks her if she can cure Ian. She thinks Claire still holds a grudge against her for getting Jamie to marry Laoghaire, but Claire isn't even thinking about that at all. She's a bit too harsh with her, but it comes from a place of pain. And that's what the fiery Frasers do sometimes. However as Claire leaves - we'll get to that in a moment - the two make up and leave each other on good terms which makes my heart happy.
Someone else who surprisingly interacts with the Frasers is Roger! Heading to Lallybroch, he actually finds Brian Fraser and Jenny. This is the time when Jamie had been away at school in France. So, big problem. He and Buck have travelled back in time way earlier than they needed. 1736 to be exact. The Roger voiceover is interesting and a bit entertaining, I wonder how long that will last. And it's interesting that Buck is experiencing a side effect of going through the Stones. That's the first time we see this happen.
Of course, who's going to be the healer around? The one and only Geillis Duncan! We're left with the cliffhanger of Roger and Buck showing up at her door after Roger's night at Lallybroch (where we also meet Ian's father!), to see if there's something to help him out. Gah, it's crazy that's Buck's biological, slippery, mom and he has no idea. I can't wait to see what happens next, and hopefully Dougal shows up in the next episode.
Alright, now onto the dreaded separation. Actors Caitríona Balfe and Sam Heughan, as well as the executive producers, have been talking about a separation (see our interview with Balfe and Heughan about it here!) between Jamie and Claire that's coming up in season 7B which is going to have troubling consequences. And if I had to take a guess, I think this is the separation. It's a true shame that Claire has to leave already. She just got to Scotland and Lallybroch!
I'm not happy about this. But, the story must go on I guess. Especially with a fast-pacing series like this. Claire will never leave someone who needs her to die, especially if she can do something about it and it's the nephew of her and Jamie's close friend. But still. I wanted to see more of her at Lallybroch with he family. And this separation is making me so nervous, you guys!
So the title card at the beginning of the episode didn't make sense, but now we know that the grave Jemmy was at is Isabeil's. However, it looks much older and there's grass and plants over it. So, is this hinting that he isn't in the same time period as his grandparents or his father? Where is Jemmy!?
Overall, Outlander season 7 episode 9 was a really strong episode that delivered! It's everything you'd want to see in a homecoming-focused episode. There's loose ends that have now been tied up, bittersweet family reunions, and more. For the characters to be able to move on and eventually leave Scotland once again, I think especially Jamie and Young Ian needed this visit to be able to settle their past and move on in a way.
It felt so good to see familiar faces like Ian and Jenny, and the rest of the Murray clan. Even if this is perhaps goodbye for some of them. Or maybe all of them. I don't know if we'll be going back to Lallybroch this season or even in the final season 8. It's so bittersweet, but just what the characters needed. I'm surprised we didn't see much of Bree, though maybe that's coming next. What a wonderful homecoming! Episode grade level: B.
Outlander season 7 part 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Starz. Be sure to check Show Snob weekly for episodic reviews as the rest of the season unfolds!