Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe on revealing that big secret and the "friction" coming up in Outlander season 7
It's the moment we've all been waiting for Outlander fans! Our favorite show is back, and it returned with such a strong episode. There were so many emotional beats to it, which we were expecting with the homecoming to Lallybroch. The start of season 7 part 2 certainly brought with it lots of feels. There were also some secrets revealed, one that has to do with Claire.
SPOILERS BELOW for Outlander season 7 episode 9, "Unfinished Business."
After years and years away, Jamie and Claire finally make it back to Scotland. And I have to tell you guys, it felt so good as a viewer too. We've all fallen in love with Scotland and it was so nice to be back. And the actors definitely feel the same way.
"Lallybroch has played such a huge part of our show and it’s so integral to our storytelling that going back there to that location was so special," said Balfe. "That's one of our favorite locations to go to, one of many," added Heughan. "It's a huge part of who Jamie is. And I think he's always wanted to go back. Obviously, his new home now is America. And he's committed to that. But to go back and see his family, to see Jenny and Ian. Obviously things there are not what they are expecting. It is surprising for him. There's a lot of memories, a lot of relationships or situations that need to be tied up, for Jamie to have peace and to to be able to move forward."
One of those relationships he's talking about is Laoghaire, who seems to have a happy ending of sorts now. Thankfully, Jamie has now separated himself from the property she's been living at, and he hands it over to her. Now Claire and Jamie can be done with Laoghaire once and for all. And the best of luck to Joanie who wants to become a nun! That gal deserves to be happy.
Of course a huge part of the episode is also the fact that Claire and Jamie decide to tell the Murrays that Claire is actually a time-traveler. We never thought this secret would be revealed, but I think it was a good move on their end. And Balfe agrees.
"I think anytime you have secrets between people, it stops them fully connecting. For Claire and Jenny, especially, I think this was a real shift in the direction of their friendship and their relationship that they can now be closer," said Balfe.
Now, so much has already happened in Outlander season 7 episode 9. But the story in the historical drama is constantly moving, and at a fast pace. So what episode does Balfe think we need to emotionally prepare ourselves for?
"[Season 7] episode 11 is a very crazy, intense - I think everyone's going to be quite shocked," shared Balfe. "And then I think [episodes] 15 and 16 are amazing, and they're going to be quite intense as well." She added to bring out the tissues, so get ready, Sassenachs!
While promoting Outlander season 7B overall, the star have been teasing a separation coming up for the couple. And now, it seems like it's coming in the next episode as we saw in episode 9 that Claire has received a letter from Lord John, asking her to come back to America because he needs her medical expertise for his nephew. We always dread these separations, because nothing good ever happens when they're apart.
"When we see them, especially in 7B the separation that happens, I think they're more capable of getting on with life without each other in the short term," said Balfe. "When they reunite there's a lot of friction, shall we say."
"They can still argue, but it doesn't mean that the relationship's going to end," added Heughan. "When they are now separated, and then Jamie returns. Yeah. This is a really dramatic moment for them. And something that they really do have to work out."
There's a plot line coming up that sees Claire and someone very close to Jamie get into a very messy and complicated situation during this separation. And indeed, the two will have to work things out.
"[When I saw] a couple of the first versions of the scripts, I was like 'we can't,'" shared Balfe. "I feel very defenseive of Claire and I was like, well why would she - come on people. No, this is Claire. She wouldn't do that. But we worked very closely with the writers and I think that we got to a great place where this was the best version of telling this storyline from the books. But, yeah. It was a hard one to wrap our heads around."
"These characters, they surprise you sometimes. And Jamie's reaction is surprising. I didn't expect him to be quite so, well quite so violent really. I thought he'd be more understanding in some ways," added Heughan. "As much as I think he's forward thinking and intelligent, ultimately he's a human being and he has flaws. That he has this pride inside him But, yeah. I think the fans are going to be pretty shocked."
And there you have it Outlander fans. Some teases for what's to come. And it's going to be quite dramatic, indeed! But as Balfe and Heughan shared, we know nothing is going to break this couple apart at this point. Yes, things might get tense like in any relationship. But I know they'll work it all out.
Outlander season 7 part 2 releases new episodes Fridays on Starz.