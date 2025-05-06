Over 10 new cast members have joined Ted Danson in A Man on the Inside season 2

Charles Nieuwendyk's case in A Man on the Inside season 2 just a got a little more interesting with the reveal of the critically acclaimed mystery comedy's new cast members. Of course, Ted Danson will return as the titular man on the inside, a retired widow who gets back out into society as a spy for hire working with private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada).

Richcreek Estrada will also be back in her role, as Variety confirms, but season 2 has also gained a fully rounded out cast after adding Danson's real-life wife Mary Steenburgen in a major role. Viewers will be excited to see some talented familiar faces from shows like Veep, Bones, New Girl, Switched at Birth, Being Human, and more small screen favorites.

Constance Marie, David Strathairn, Gary Cole, Jason Mantzoukas, Jill Talley, Linda Park, Lisa Gilroy, Madison Hu, Max Greenfield, Michaela Conlin, and Sam Huntington are the 11 new cast members who have boarded A Man on the Inside season 2 as characters who play significant roles in Charles' new case on a college campus. Below we're sharing who each will be playing!

A Man on the Inside season 2 cast announcement

While most of the new cast members play staff at Wheeler College, three new players are outside of the university:

Constance Marie plays Vanessa, a former con artist who Julie uses as a source for information on the case.

plays Vanessa, a former con artist who Julie uses as a source for information on the case. Gary Cole play businessman Brad Vinick who previously went to the college and makes a hefty monetary donation.

play businessman Brad Vinick who previously went to the college and makes a hefty monetary donation. Jason Mantzoukas plays Apollo Lambrakis, a contractor with lofty aspirations to become a renown novelist.

The rest of the new cast members flesh out some of the school's key staff who will cross paths with Charles:

David Strathairn plays Dr. Cole, Wheeler College's very popular head of the English department.

plays Dr. Cole, Wheeler College's very popular head of the English department. Jill Talley plays overworked provost Holly Bodgemark.

plays overworked provost Holly Bodgemark. Linda Park plays fine arts department head Elizabeth Muki.

plays fine arts department head Elizabeth Muki. Lisa Gilory plays Kelseigh Rose, the wife of Brad Vinick and an aspiring professor.

plays Kelseigh Rose, the wife of Brad Vinick and an aspiring professor. Madison Hu plays Wheeler College student Claire.

plays Wheeler College student Claire. Max Greenfield plays the college's president Jack Beringer.

plays the college's president Jack Beringer. Michaela Conlin plays economics professor Andrea Yi.

plays economics professor Andrea Yi. Sam Huntington plays journalism professor Max Griffin.

That's quite the group of characters that makes for a thrilling case, just like the first season's mystery centered in the retirement home. Just based on the character descriptions, I already have some predictions about the mystery. There's something about money going on, as there's a billionaire in the mix and Greenfield's college president character focuses on getting donations from wealthy alumni.

Wheeler College also appears to be going through some changes, which are exciting to some of the staff members, such as the economics professor. See, again, there's that theme of money! Netflix hasn't revealed the official synopsis for season 2, likely in an effort not to give anything away, there's already something fishy going on at this school. I can't wait to piece together the clues all over again.

On top of these new cast members and characters, Steenburgen will play former musician and professor Mona Margadoff, who's teased to have a potential romance with Charles. Considering last season he came to peace with his wife's passing, he seems open to love. This could open the door to a return appearance from his daughter Emily, but Netflix hasn't confirmed Mary Elizabeth Ellis yet.

Production began on A Man on the Inside season 2 in April 2025 and will continue through at least July, but Netflix has already confirmed that season 2 will be released this year. Stay tuned for more news and updates on the series from Show Snob!