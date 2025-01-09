Over 15 shows have stopped filming, impacted by the LA wildfires

The Los Angeles wildfires have impacted the area in a horrible and dangerous way, with many people having to evacuate their homes and news of closures continuing to come through. That also includes celebrities' homes, and major studios have shut down productions because of what's happening. That means some filming for shows are on pause, and even the Critics Choice Awards event day has been pushed. Here's a list of all the series' impacted so far, per Deadline:

S.W.A.T

Spider-Noir

Abbott Elementary

Hacks

Grey's Anatomy

NCIS and NCIS: Origins

All American

The Pitt

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage

Doctor Odyssey

Happy’s Place

Loot

Suits: LA

Ted

Fallout

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

After Midnight

It's unknown how long the sets will be closed at the moment. Deadline reports that Fallout is supposed to tentatively go back to work on Friday, Jan. 10. Though with natural disasters like this, it's hard to predict what might happen. But hopefully for those who live in the areas effected, the wildfires will be put under control sooner rather than later.

Disney/Gilles Mingasson

The Prime Video hit is currently filming its highly-anticipated second season. Abbott Elementary season 4 is back on the air after its winter break, having just debuted it's crossover episode with It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Though with the season being 22 episodes long, not all of it has been filmed yet. And this is typical for network television. The same goes for many of the shows on the list.

New date for the 2025 Critics Choice Awards

There was also a Severance season 2 red carpet premiere scheduled for Jan. 13 that has been canceled, according to the news outlet. Plus, it's awards season which means there's upcoming live awards shows, which typically take place in Los Angeles. One of them is the 2025 Critics Choice Awards, which have now been postponed.

The event was originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, per Deadline. Now the new date is Sunday, Jan. 26, 2025. The ceremony will be hosted by Chelsea Handler at the Santa Monica Airport Barker hanger.

We all look forward to our favorite shows and getting new episodes. But right now the priority is of course everyone's safety. And if that means some delays, then we can definitely wait. All that's important right now is that everyone in the Los Angeles area stays safe, and hopefully everything will be alright.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for more updates about affected productions.