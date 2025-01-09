These two Bridgerton actors snag much-deserved 2025 SAG Awards nominations

It's time for these two actors to shine as awards season is here, and many movies, shows, actors, and creatives start to get the recognition that they deserve! Of course, there's always snubs too when it comes to nominations and wins. But even just being nominated is a great honor.

With the Golden Globes behind us, the next ceremony to look forward to are the 2025 SAG Awards. Catch the star-filled event Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Netflix. The streamer was able to garner over 10 nominations this year between television and film, including the beloved Bridgerton! This is no surprise as the historical romance is one of Netflix's biggest shows. And there's two actors who have received much-deserved nominations this year.

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

One of them is our girl Nicola Coughlan who plays Penelope Featherington (now Bridgerton!). She's nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category alongside Kathy bates, Allison Janney, Keri Russell, and Anna Sawai. This is the first time the actress receives a nomination in the actor category. She has gotten one at the SAG Awards in the ensemble cast category though. And Bridgerton itself has been recognized in the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series category as well!

She absolutely shined in Bridgerton season 3, which was focused on her and Colin's love story. Plus with the Lady Whistledown secret adding extra drama to her relationship and place in society? It was so juicy. Plus, Penelope's wardrobe, hair, and makeup change and she transforms so beautifully without the loud colors her mother liked to put her in.

Coughlan has done a great job since the start of the series! But with her character taking center stage, we could see her talent shine even more. There's so many different emotions she had to play, sometimes at the same time. And we really got to see her acting range. She's truly a star and deserves the SAG Awards nomination!

Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2024

The other Bridgerton actor we're so proud of is Jonathan Bailey! He's up for two awards - Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role and Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for his work as Fiyero in the Wicked movie. He's up against Yura Borisov, Kieran Culkin, Edward Norton, and Jeremy Strong. This is also his first nomination in the actors' category.

While Bailey isn't nominated for Bridgerton this year, that doesn't mean we're not happy for him. Us fans love to support the cast in all their endeavors, and this is one example of that. He got his chance to shine in Bridgerton season 2 when we saw Anthony and Kate's love story. Fiyero is just as charming and he did so well in the role. But that definitely doesn't surprise us!

Be sure to cheer the Bridgerton actors on and see if they win at the 2025 SAG Awards on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025 on Netflix. For a full list of nominees, check out the event's website.