Amazon TV boss's latest comment all but confirms Overcompensating season 2

It's been almost three months since the premiere of Benito Skinner's college comedy series Overcompensating, and Prime Video still hasn't made an announcement about a season 2 renewal. Out of all the new shows currently awaiting word on their fate, the comedy might be the one fans are eagerly anticipating news from the most, and we seemingly just got a promising update.

In a new round of interviews, Prime Video’s Head of TV Vernon Sanders has been spreading some positive updates about the streaming services recent batch of fan-favorite young adult series, like We Were Liars, Motorheads, and Overcompensating. According to Sanders, all three of these shows have second seasons in the works, even though formal announcements haven't been made yet.

Overcompensating season 2 writers' room in progress

When speaking with Deadline, Sanders said that Amazon's "super excited by the results we've seen from Overcompensating," suggesting that Skinner and the writers are working behind the scenes to come up with ideas before Prime Video makes an announcement. The streamer's boss revealed that writers' rooms are open on Overcompensating and other YA shows that also haven't been renewed.

"We are hopeful. We’ve got some season 2 writers' rooms happening on several of our spring and early summer launches. We were always proud of Overcompensating, [and] just the reception of it has really, really given us even more encouragement. So stay tuned," Sanders said to Deadline.

Benito Skinner, Lukas Gage in Overcompensating on Prime Video | Courtesy of Amazon

In his interview with Variety, Sanders noted that the team at Amazon were excited by the fanbase that Overcompensating, and the other new Prime Video YA shows, have attracted over the course of this year. He also expressed satisfaction with the completion rate of the college comedy, which we're learning is half the battle when it comes to streaming-era shows getting renewed.

Perhaps the most exciting and promising quote from Sanders teased renewal announcements coming before we know it: "We’ll hope to have renewal announcements soon on some, if not all, of those shows." Honestly, that sounds pretty much like a renewal for Overcompensating season 2, as well as We Were Liars season 2 and Motorheads season 2. Fingers crossed!

This new update from Amazon's TV boss pales in comparison to the latest update we received from Overcompensating creator and star Benito Skinner, who told Variety's Marc Malkin on July 18 that he had "nothing to report" regarding a second season of his breakout show. Obviously, he was telling the truth because even though a writers' room is happening, the green light hasn't arrived yet.

Skinner's semi-autobiographical comedy series arrived on May 15 and quickly earned both critical acclaim and viral success. If the show was a Netflix original, it definitely would have been renewed for season 2 by now, but let's just hope Amazon has a reason for taking its time announcing season 2. Following that shocking season 1 cliffhanger, we need to know what's next for Benny.

