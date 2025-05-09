Owen Wilson coaches a golf prodigy in the hilarious trailer for Apple TV+'s Stick

Apple TV+ looks to have another sports comedy hit on its hands thanks to Owen Wilson's Stick. The streaming service that brought us Ted Lasso unveiled the first trailer for its new series, this time set in the dramatic (and often hilarious) world of golf.

The trailer for the upcoming series gives fans an idea of what to expect from Wilson and the ensemble cast behind him. Stick premieres Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on Apple TV+. There's no word yet on how many episodes to expect from season 1. Check out the trailer for Stick below.

Wilson plays Pryce "Stick" Cahill, a washed-up pro golfer who appears to have lost everything. The trailer and description gives us an idea of how Stick's collapse during a big tournament led to life spiraling out of control. Add in a divorce and losing his job at a sporting goods store, and it's clear Stick's life has gone pretty far off course.

Wilson hits his sweet spot as the titular character, invoking some of his past roles that made him a household name as part of the so-called "Frat Pack." His redemption arc appears to come courtesy of Santi (Peter Dager), a 17-year-old golf prodigy with his own complicated backstory. Wilson is usually at his best when his comedy comes with a little heart, and it looks like that recipe is replicated in Stick's relationship with Santi.

The self-described "heartfelt, feel-good comedy about a found family and their relationships" also stars Marc Maron as Mitts, Mariana Treviño as Elena, Lilli Kay as Zero, Judy Greer as Amber-Linn, and Timothy Olyphant. Professional golfers Collin Morikawa, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, and Wyndham Clark are also slated to appear. The show comes from creator Jason Keller, who previously co-wrote Ford v Ferrari and also serves as an executive producer and the showrunner.

Owen Wilson and Peter Dager in "Stick," premiering June 4, 2025 on Apple TV+.

Stick looks like the perfect successor to Ted Lasso. The Jason Sudeikis series proved there was an appetite for feel-good comedy among streaming audiences. And while the soccer series isn't done yet, Stick is ready to tee up another potential hit. Audiences will always come back to an underdog story, especially one set in the world of sports.

The only hazard for Stick could be oversaturation in the golf comedy market. Netflix streams Happy Gilmore 2 in July. The streamer also has Will Ferrell's scripted series GOLF in production. The good news is that Wilson's Stick gets a head start on the competition with its release date. But if Adam Sandler and Ferrell connect on their big swings, Stick could have a short shelf life on Apple TV+.

Stick premieres Wednesday, June 4, 2025, on Apple TV+.