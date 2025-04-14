Warner Bros. boss gives promising update on Ted Lasso’s future beyond season 4

Ted Lasso is easily one of Apple TV+'s best original series, and that's pretty much undeniable at this point. Three seasons down and another installment in the works? Yeah, it’s safe to say the show still has plenty of momentum. With its unique blend of humor, lovable characters, and the heartwarming journey of its titular coach, the show has cemented itself as a fan favorite. Now, with Warner Bros. providing a promising update on the show’s future beyond season 4, it’s clear that Ted Lasso isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and we couldn't be more excited!

In a new interview with Deadline, chairwoman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television, Channing Dungey, confirms that there is definitely a possibility for the series to continue past its upcoming fourth season, suggesting the potential for more storylines. However, she added that neither she nor the rest of the Warner Bros. team has yet received any pitches regarding what a potential additional season might look like.

The news outlet then asked Dungey if she had heard of series creator and star Jason Sudeikis' new rumored three-season arc plan, to which she responded that she hadn't. She states that she had only been presented with the general idea or storyline for Ted Lasso season 4, nothing past that. While Dungey's comments leave the show's future open-ended and fans hopeful that Ted Lasso could extend its run, it seems the focus for now remains on working on the next chapter in the comedy series, which is the fourth season. No confirmation has been made regarding a Ted Lasso season 5 or any subsequent seasons.

"We’ve heard the pitch for this next season, for Season 4. Is there the opportunity for the story to continue after that? Absolutely. Have I heard a whole three-season pitch? Not yet." - Channing Dungey

Apple TV+ renewed Ted Lasso for a fourth season in March 2025 with Sudeikis back on board. Sudeikis will return as Ted Lasso, Hannah Waddingham as Rebecca Walton, Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent, and Jeremy Swift as Leslie Higgins. The actor who played Lasso's son, Henry, is in the process of being recast. It's believed that the need for strong soccer skills was a key reason for the new casting search. Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones in the sports comedy, is also in negotiations to join them.

Based on what we know so far, Ted Lasso season 4 is expected to pick up right where season 3 left off. But this time, the story will briefly shift to Kansas, where Lasso returned at the end of the previous season. From there, the beloved coach will make his way back to the United Kingdom, where he'll be coaching a women’s soccer team. In addition, production is reportedly targeting a July start date, following the casting of new characters.

