There's only one episode left of Paradise on Hulu (season 1 finale date and time)

Time flies when you're trying to put a ton of puzzle pieces together as you follow along with a non-linear story, but all good things must come to an end. Hulu's breakout hit political conspiracy thriller series Paradise only contains eight episodes in its first season, and once the season comes to an end, we'll be without a political thriller for the first time since The Night Agent kicked off the year.

But you don't have to worry about being without Paradise just yet. There's still one more episode left until the season officially comes to an end and the wait for the next season begins. After watching the jaw-dropping penultimate episode (aren't they all jaw-dropping?), when can we watching Paradise season 1 episode 8? Here are all the details you need to know!

PARADISE - “The Day” - Sinatra and Xavier confront the past, returning to the harrowing day that brought them to Paradise. JAMES MARSDEN, STERLING K. BROWN, TYLER JACOB MOORE | (Disney)

The season 1 finale of Paradise, titled "The Man Who Kept the Secrets," premieres on Hulu on Tuesday, March 4. Unfortunately, Hulu doesn't release new episodes of the hit series during primetime on the East Coast of the United States, so if you want to watch the finale ASAP and avoid spoilers, you'll have to stay up late and watch right at midnight ET. If you're on the West Coast, you're in luck! You can watch the finale before bed at 9 p.m. PT and not worry about spoilers.

Here are the Paradise season finale release times by US time zone:

East Coast: 12 a.m. ET

West Coast: 9 p.m. ET

Midwest: 11 p.m. CT

Mountain: 10 p.m. MT

PARADISE - “The Day” - Sinatra and Xavier confront the past, returning to the harrowing day that brought them to Paradise. DAVID AARON BAKER, JAMES MARSDEN, STERLING K. BROWN | (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Because Paradise is such a story-dense series and everything is a spoiler, we're not going to spoil the penultimate episode of season 1 and any of its twists here. However, in episode 7, "The Day," the series rewinds back to the horrifying day that forced the world to confront its mortality and entered the bunker into Paradise. As always, looking back into the past provides some interesting and often shocking revelations for the present.

Ahead of the season 1 finale, Paradise still reels from Xavier's attempted pushback on Sinatra, which put pointed messages in the sky and caused a reboot. They are in total chaos as Xavier pursues the truth about his wife Teri and where she is. Not to mention, the mystery of who killed President Cal Bradford still rages on. There's a new development on that front in episode 7 that we didn't see coming and will take us right into the finale.

In lieu of an extensive episode synopsis or a teaser trailer, Hulu shared this synopsis for episode 8:

"Xavier and Robinson race to find President Bradford’s murderer before it’s too late."

Thankfully, the season 1 finale won't be the last we hear of Paradise. Hulu already renewed the watercooler drama from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman for a second season. When season 1 ends, you can rewatch the episodes over and over and search for new clues, but you can also watch the season weekly on ABC beginning on Monday, April 7 at 10/9c. Hopefully, after the finale blows our minds, we won't have to wait very long for season 2 to do the same.

Watch the Paradise season 1 finale on Tuesday, March 4 on Hulu.