Don't have Hulu? Watch the first episode of Paradise starring Sterling K. Brown on TV

Creator of This Is Us Dan Fogelman and one of the lead actors of the drama Sterling K. Brown to reunite in a new project, and that's Paradise on Hulu! Fogelman is taking the lead behind-the-scenes, while Brown does so onscreen. And, hey. Maybe you're interested in checking it out but don't have Hulu and you'd rather not commit to it before knowing if the new series is worth the watch. Well, there's some good news for you.

Variety reports that the first episode of Paradise will air Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC, as well as Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025 at 10 p.m. ET on FX. And so, there's two chances on two channels for you to tune in to the upcoming show. Both of these channels, as well as Hulu, are Disney-owned. So it makes sense that the episode is able to be broadcast on all three platforms.

(Disney/Brian Roedel)

The official release date of the drama is today, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 with the first three episodes on Hulu. Though the streamer did give us a surprise and dropped episode 1 a couple of days early. After premiere day, one new installment of the 8-episode season will be released weekly on the streamer until the finale in March. As of this writing, only the first episode will be making a linear debut. I know that was a lot of dates and numbers, so we broke it all down for you below!

Paradise Premiere Date and Time Episode 1 on Hulu Sunday, Jan. 26 Episodes 2-3 on Hulu Tuesday, Jan. 28 Episode 1 on ABC Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. ET Episode 1 on FX Saturday, Feb. 1 at 10 p.m. ET

This is a really good sign and great news for the series. It indicates that Disney has high hopes for it, providing coverage on all of its platforms. Even though only the first episode will go on the air, if viewers like it, that will encourage them to head over to Hulu to see the rest of the season.

(Disney/Brian Roedel)

It hasn't been done much, but some of the networks have started experimenting with this format. Recently, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building got a broadcast premiere on ABC. Though the network waited a few seasons before testing it on television. I for one am really looking forward to Paradise and I'm a fan of Brown. So I really hope all of this goes well!

The drama is centered around Brown's character, Xavier Collins, who is a Secret Service Agent tasked with the protection of a U.S. president. That's played by James Marsden. When he winds up murdered, a "high stakes investigation unfolds." The series also stars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV.

Paradise streams new episodes Tuesdays on Hulu.