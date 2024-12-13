One of Peacock's biggest shows of 2024 is getting a broadcast debut (Might it lead to more?)
It looks like NBC has decided to follow in the footsteps of other competitive networks to try something new. The Day of the Jackal has become one of the biggest shows for the company's streaming service Peacock. And perhaps now, the momentum can keep going with a smart move.
NBC will broadcast the first episode of The Day of the Jackal starring Eddie Redmayne on Monday, Dec. 30 at 10 p.m. ET. As of this writing, the network did not share whether more episodes of the season will eventually air as well. It's likely NBC wants to test the waters to see how well the show will do with a television debut first.
Personally, I think there's a really good chance that this move could lead to more. The Day of the Jackal has a total of 10 episodes, which are all now streaming on Peacock. It's been a hit with viewers online, so I don't see why people who might tune in on television for the first time won't feel the same. I wouldn't be surprised if NBC announces more of the season will be coming to a TV near you soon. This is also the perfect time to do it as its traditional broadcast shows are on a winter break.
The news itself isn't surprising either as the thriller came in at No. 1 on Peacock's Top 10 TV Shows, and No. 5 drama streaming original in the U.S. during the first weekend when it premiered in November, per a press release. This is the first time NBC takes a streaming original and decides to broadcast it. And it's a big deal when networks decide to do this.
It's not done often, but usually it's reserved for a company's biggest shows. Paramount lead the way by broadcasting Yellowstone on CBS, then ABC followed suit with Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Now, NBC has decided to join the fun. This could be a new trend we see more of, and they've been successful so far. So why not?
The Day of the Jackal series is based on the novel of the same name by Frederick Forsyth, as well as a remaking of sorts of the '70s film. It's really impressive the show has been able to garner such a following. When there's already a beloved production out there and a new adaptation comes along, those aren't really popular. But this one is different!
The series features the titular character, played by Redmayne, who is an "unrivaled and highly elusive lone assassin," per the synopsis. However during the latest hit he's hired for, he doesn't become too elusive after all and British intelligence officer Bianca (Lashana Lynch) "starts to track him down" in a "cat-and-mouse chase" that leaves "destruction in its wake." The good news keeps coming as the thriller series has already been renewed for a second season!
The Day of the Jackal episode 1 airs Monday, Dec. 30, 2024 on NBC. All 10 episodes are currently streaming on Peacock.