Paradise season 2 filming update reveals our wait will be MUCH shorter than expected

When you finally picked your jaw up off the floor at the end of the Paradise season 1 finale, you probably thought, "Well, that was fun, but we definitely won't see the second season for two years." Because of the state of streaming television, you would be right to assume any new show would take two years or more to return. But is that the case for Paradise season 2? Nope!

After the season 1 finale in early March 2025, Paradise creator Dan Fogelman revealed that filming would begin in "four weeks," and lo and behold, he kept his promise! No two-year wait here! On March 28, Fogelman shared the exciting update on social media that Paradise season 2 began filming. He posted a photo of the slate along with the caption, "We’re baaaaaaack."

The turnaround for the breakout Hulu political thriller series is nearly unheard of for streaming drama series, which are often produced on unpredictable timelines. Paradise season 2 beginning filming mere weeks after season 1 ended probably isn't what anyone was expecting. But the show's quick renewal back in February likely helped get the show back up and running faster.

Paradise season 2 has already started filming

Because everyone most likely wasn't expecting Paradise season 2 to arrive for at least over a year, Fogelman's production update comes with some secondary good news. Since we didn't have to wait months for season 2 to start filming, our wait for the new episodes to start rolling out on Hulu will be much shorter than anyone could have guessed.

Now, there's little chance that season 2 will premiere before the end of 2025, so don't get your hopes up too high. But Paradise is certainly on track to return in early 2026, as Fogelman teased earlier in March. As he told Deadline, he didn't want to make fans wait an obscene amount of time for this story to continue and hoped to be back around the same time next year:

"We’re ready to go right now and hoping to get this show back on TV in a normal span of time, hopefully the same time as it came out this past year as opposed to waiting multiple years. So if we came out in early 2025, hopefully the next season’s out by early 2026."

The series premiered on Hulu on Jan. 26, 2025, and it's entirely likely that by late January 2026, Xavier Collins could be back on our screens with his next adventure. But given the success the series found, which has placed in conversations for Emmy Award nominations and landed the show a linear airing on ABC this spring, the streamer could look to give the show a bigger push outside of January.

Leading out of the season 1 finale, the second season will have a bit of a change of scenery as Xavier embarked on a journey outside of the Paradise bunker in search of his missing, and presumed alive (we still can't trust Sinatra, sorry!), wife Teri. Keep those theories flowing as you rewatch season 1 weekly on ABC beginning on April 7, and stay tuned for more updates on season 2!

