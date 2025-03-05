Missed Paradise on Hulu? Here's when and how to watch season 1 on ABC

If you have been hearing an awful lot of excitement surrounding Hulu's new political thriller series Paradise but aren't currently a Hulu subscriber, don't worry! There's a way to watch the series from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and starring Emmy Award winner Sterling K. Brown for free on the small screen. Even if you're a fan who wants to watch along on TV, here's how!

After the season finale released on Hulu on Tuesday, March 4 and answered all of our burning questions had been answered about who killed President Cal Bradford (which isn't a spoiler for those who haven't watched the show), everyone who had been hanging onto every plot twist since episode 1 naturally wondered when season 2 would be on the way.

Back in February, Hulu announced that Paradise season 2 had been officially renewed, and along with the exciting renewal, the streamer also announced that the full season would air on the small screen. The first episode aired on ABC back in January in tandem with the premiere on Hulu, but this time, the full season will be airing on ABC from start to finish beginning on Monday, April 7 at 10/9c.

Here's a closer look at when each episode is expected to air weekly on ABC:

Episode # Title Air Date Time Episode 1 "Wildcat Is Down" Monday, April 7 10 p.m. ET Episode 2 "Sinatra" Monday, April 14 10 p.m. ET Episode 3 "The Architect of Social Well-Being" Monday, April 21 10 p.m. ET Episode 4 "Agent Billy Pace" Monday, April 28 10 p.m. ET Episode 5 "In the Palaces of Crowned Kings" Monday, May 5 10 p.m. ET Episode 6 "You Asked for Miracles" Monday, May 12 10 p.m. ET Episode 7 "The Day" Monday, May 19 10 p.m. ET Episode 8 "The Man Who Kept the Secrets" Monday, May 26 10 p.m. ET

Paradise will be taking over ABC's Monday nights, which are currently occupied by The Bachelor and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The political thriller moves into the timeslot of Mormon Wives, while it's expected that a second weekly episode of American Idol will step into The Bachelor's Monday night timeslot. Idol into an intense drama series will be quite the experience!

It's worth noting for viewers who will be tuning in on ABC, the episodes will contain heavy edits, as the Hulu series contains coarse language and violence. It's currently unclear how much violence ABC can get away with airing, but being in the 10 p.m. timeslot certainly helps the show's case. As for the language, expect some bleeps or muted words in multiple scenes throughout the season.

Regardless of the limitations of airing a TV-MA streaming series onto a primetime television schedule, it's such a smart decision to air Paradise on ABC and allow the series to gain an even wider audience. Even though a lot of people have cut the chord, there are also still viewers who prefer traditional linear television. Catering to both audiences for big shows is a major win for modern TV consumption.

Hulu has been teaming up with ABC a lot lately to help connect the Disney brand. Most recently, the network aired the aforementioned Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives as well as the second season of award-winning comedy Only Murders in the Building. Previously, streaming shows were used to fill programming gaps, but now it's a smart way to maximize audience and subscribers.

Watch Paradise on Hulu and on ABC beginning on Monday, April 7 at 10/9c.