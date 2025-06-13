Paradise season 2 just hit a major filming milestone

There's an exciting update to share with fans of Hulu's new hit political thriller series Paradise who have been waiting for news about season 2. Since the new episodes started filming earlier this year, there have been plenty additions to the cast, but we now have an sense of how far along the cast and crew are in the production progress. It's moving right along like a well-oiled machine!

Paradise creator Dan Fogelman and series star and executive producer Sterling K. Brown sat down for an interview with Deadline reflecting on season 1 and teasing season 2. Within the interview, Fogelman revealed that he's currently working on writing the season finale episode, which would be episode 8, and that they're nearing completion on filming episodes 3 and 4:

"We shoot two at a time, so we’re finishing three and four this week and we start shooting five and six already next week. So, we’re pretty much at the halfway mark." —Dan Fogelman

After wrapping up production on episodes 3 and 4 this week, the cast and crew will then move onto episodes 5 and 6 next week. Seeing as production started in late March and filming four episodes has taken an estimated three months, there could still be up to three months left of filming. But it's super exciting that Paradise season 2 has officially hit the halfway point of filming!

PARADISE - “The Day” - Sinatra and Xavier confront the past, returning to the harrowing day that brought them to Paradise. STERLING K. BROWN | Courtesy of Disney

Paradise season 2 halfway finished filming

Although filming on Paradise season 2 has reached the midway point, that doesn't mean that viewers should expect to see new episodes on their watch list any sooner. There's a post-production process that includes editing, ADR, and other Hollywood magic that prepares the episodes for all of us to enjoy on Hulu. Besides, the creator already clued us in on when to expect season 2.

When Hulu renewed Paradise for season 2 back in February, Fogelman revealed that he wouldn't be making fans wait more than a year for the new season to premiere. That being said, we should expect season 2 to begin releasing sometime in early 2026, either in January but no later than February, but that's merely a prediction. We should just be glad we're not waiting two or more years!

Going into season 2, there are few details known about what to expect from Xavier Collins' excursion outside the bunker to find his wife. He'll at some point cross paths with a new character played by Shailene Woodley, while the season has also added Thomas Doherty and Brown's real-life wife Ryan Michelle Bathe in roles for season 2. For now, we have to stay patient, but season 2 is getting closer.

Watch Paradise only on Hulu.