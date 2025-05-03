3 Paradise season 2 updates you probably forgot

Hulu's political thriller series Paradise has easily been one of the biggest television hits of the year, and there are still so many huge shows to look forward to in 2025. The series from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Emmy-winning star Sterling K. Brown became an instant sensation for the pilot-ending twist that completely changed the audience's perception of the story.

Thanks to its breakout success, Paradise has become a show everyone's hungry for updates on after earning a quick renewal for season 2 from Hulu. If you're thinking we're going to have to wait two or more years for new episodes, think again! The second season has already started filming, and we also know a predicted release window, two new stars, and what to expect next.

Below we're sharing three exciting updates about Paradise season 2 that you might have missed or forgotten but definitely need to know!

Season 2 started filming and will premiere in 2026

In one of the fastest turnarounds in recent streaming television memory, Paradise season 2 began filming in March 2025 about a month after the official season 2 renewal and just a few weeks after the season 1 finale. Filming remains in progress, as creator Dan Fogelman shared an enticing first-look photo of Sterling K. Brown in action without giving anything away.

The creator opened up about his desire to not keep viewers waiting an obscene amount of time for new epsides, as has become the norm in streaming television. By getting production up and running so soon, it's hopeful that Paradise season 2 will be able to premiere on Hulu in early 2026, if not sometime in January just like with season 1, then about a year removed.

Shailene Woodley and Thomas Doherty joined the cast

Going into season 2, we already have two new cast members to look forward to. Divergent and Big Little Lies star Shailene Woodley and Gossip Girl and Tell Me Lies star Thomas Doherty have both joined season 2 in major recurring roles. Their character names and descriptions haven't been confirmed, but Deadline suggests they're connected to Xavier's mission to find his wife.

While the first season featured James Marsden in a series regular role as President Cal Bradford, we can assume that Mardsen's role will be reduced in season 2. Since Bradford is dead and the story has moved on from the search for his killer, and Marsden joined Apple TV+'s Your Friends and Neighbors season 2 in a series regular role, we might not see much of him in Paradise season 2.

PARADISE - The Man Who Kept the Secrets - Xavier and Robinson race to find President Bradford’s murderer before it’s too late. STERLING K. BROWN | (Disney/Brian Roedel)

Season 2 will explore outside of the bunker

After the season finale revealed the president's killer, Xavier continued his search for answers about the fate of his wife after learning that she and others survived. The first season ends with Xavier boarding an aircraft to leave the bunker and find Teri. We'll be heading beyond the technological walls of Paradise to see what's left of the United States after the apocalyptic event.

There are also plenty of loose ends to further unravel in season 2, like Jane shooting Sinatra... but not to death! She's keeping Sinatra alive to use her, so we can expect to see more from whatever this storyline involves and what will happen down in Paradise in Xavier's absence. Likewise, does anyone join him on his mission, or does he go alone? There are lots of questions to explore!