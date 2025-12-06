Paramount+ sets January 2026 premiere for School Spirits season 3 (with first teaser)

Back in March 2025, Paramount+ delivered exciting news for fans. The streaming giant announced that School Spirits would officially be returning for a brand-new third season, set to premiere in 2026. Then, a few months later, in July, production officially kicked off in Vancouver. That wasn’t all, though. That same month, news also broke that the new season would be welcoming three new faces to its cast.

Now, we've just received the best news ever. Paramount+ has not only revealed the official premiere date for School Spirits season 3, but also dropped the first look images and teaser. It's not even Christmas yet, but fans already have the ultimate holiday gift!

School Spirits season 3 will premiere on Paramount+ in January 2026

Hopefully, you won't be busy watching other shows on Jan. 28, 2026. Why? Well, that's when the first three episodes of School Spirits season 3 will be released on Paramount+. The official premiere date was revealed at Paramount+’s CCXP panel in São Paolo, Brazil on Dec. 6, where fans also got their first look at images of the thrilling new season. Series lead and executive producer Peyton List (Maddie) was in attendance at the convention.

If you've been watching School Spirits since its first season, this three-episode premiere shouldn't come as a surprise. Both seasons 1 and 2 also launched with three episodes at once. Following their premieres, a new episode was then released every week until the season finales. Our guess is that season 3 will follow the same release schedule. However, it's currently unknown how many episodes the third season will have. Perhaps there will be eight episodes like the previous installments, but we don't know that for sure.

School Spirits season 2 ended on a shocking note. Maddie finally returns to her body. However, we find out that Xavier still has the ability to see ghosts even though he's alive. Meanwhile, Janet decides to stay with the other spirits and not cross over because she has unfinished business with Mr. Martin.

Wally is given the opportunity to cross over as well, but we don't see whether he actually goes through with it. However, the most shocking part of the episode is when Janet walks into Mr. Martin's scar and not only sees him, but also Simon. We're left wondering how Simon ended up trapped in the scar when he's alive and not a spirit.

In School Spirits season 3, Maddie finds herself having to grapple with horrifying visions and the responsibility of protecting both the living and the spirit world. Meanwhile, Simon remains trapped in the afterlife. He becomes obsessed with learning more about Split River High’s scars.

Here's the official synopsis for season 3 via a Paramount+ press release:

"Season three of School Spirits plunges Maddie Nears and her friends into a deeper, darker mystery as the veil between worlds grows dangerously thin, delivering twists that challenge everything they thought they knew. After clawing her way back to life, Maddie struggles with terrifying visions and the weight of protecting both the living and the dead while Simon – trapped in the afterlife – becomes obsessed with the secrets buried in Split River High’s scars. Why have so many people died at Split River High? What was Mr. Martin warning them about? As they search for answers, new dangers and dark secrets begin to surface."

School Spirits season 3 teaser and photos

We shared the 30-second teaser trailer below!

The teaser opens with Maddie falling as she yells out her friends' names. It then cuts to her walking down a creepy hallway before she opens a door. Whatever she sees must not be good based on her shocked facial expression.

We then see a person standing outside, flicking a lighter on and off as they stare at a house across the street. That's strange... Next, the teaser cuts to quick flashes of Mr. Martin, Simon, Rhonda, Quinn, and Charley before returning to Maddie. The title card is then shown, and the teaser wraps up.

Noticeably missing from the teaser were Wally, Xavier, Nicole, Claire, and Yuri. However, we know they'll be in the season because the actors who play them are already confirmed on the season 3 cast list.

Besides List, the returning cast for School Spirits season 3 is made up of Kristian Ventura (Simon), Spencer MacPherson (Xavier), Kiara Pichardo (Nicole), Sarah Yarkin (Rhonda), Nick Pugliese (Charley), Rainbow Wedell (Claire), Josh Zuckerman (Mr. Martin), Ci Hang Ma (Quinn), Miles Elliot (Yuri), Milo Manheim (Wally), Maria Dizzia (Sandra), Patrick Gilmore (Mr. Anderson), Alex Zahara (Principal Hartman), Ian Tracey (Sheriff Baxter), Jess Gabor (Janet), and Zack Calderon (Diego).

When it comes to newcomers, Jennifer Tilly (Dr. Hunter-Price), Ari Dalbert (Kyle), and Erika Swayze (Livia) join the season 3 cast.

Take a look at these official production stills from the new season!

L-R: Kiara Pichardo as Nicole Herrera, Erika Swayze as Livia, Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter, and Rainbow Wedell as Claire Zomer in School Spirits season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Peyton List as Maddie Nears in School Spirits season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Kristian Ventura as Simon Elroy in School Spirits season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+.

Jennifer Tilly as Dr. Deborah Hunter-Price in School Spirits season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

L-R: Peyton List as Maddie Nears, Maria Dizzia as Sandra Nears, and Patrick Gilmore as Mr. Anderson in School Spirits season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Milo Manheim as Wally Clark in School Spirits season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Ed Araquel/Paramount+

Josh Zuckerman as Mr. Martin in School Spirits season 3, streaming on Paramount+, 2026 | Paramount+

School Spirits season 3 is set to premiere on Paramount+ on Jan. 28. Don't forget to save the date!