There isn't a new episode of Peacemaker (but is there more bad news?)

I always say never say “never,” but it’s hard to imagine a future for Peacemaker as a TV show at this point. It doesn’t look like James Gunn is interested in that, despite being interested in the character.

For those who were gearing up for another episode of Peacemaker on Thursday, Oct. 16, there is some bad news. There isn’t a new episode, as the Peacemaker season 2 finale has already aired. And that finale could be the series finale, despite the cliffhanger that was left wide open!

John Cena as Christopher Smith in Peacemaker season 2 episode 8. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

James Gunn isn’t planning Peacemaker season 3

Ahead of the season 2 premiere, IGN sat down with James Gunn to talk about the future of the series. This is where we got the bad news. There are no plans for Peacemaker season 3, as Gunn focuses on the wider DCU instead.

He also doesn’t like to say “never,” but as of right now, Peacemaker season 3 is off the table. The end to the second season pushed him further in the movie universe.

But wait, what about the major cliffhanger? The series ended with a lot of questions about the fate of everyone, especially Chris Smith. In some good news, there is the DCU, and this series is heavily connected to that as we found out in the first episode of season 2. The connections continued, and there’s hope that we’ll get some answers in Man of Tomorrow, slated to come out in 2027. We could even get some answers sooner, as the Supergirl movie is slated to arrive in 2026.

So, the story of Chris Smith isn’t over yet. It’s just going to take time to tell it.

Nhut Le, Tim Meadows, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland in Peacemaker season 2. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

What about a Checkmate spinoff?

There are obvious questions about the other character, though, as they all seemed to team up together under a banner called Checkmate. Those who know the comics know that Checkmate is an anti-hero team, and Polygon caught up with Steve Agee to talk about this.

It would be the best way to handle the characters. Of course, we’d like to see Harcourt show up in one of the movies that involves Chris getting back home, but the others will need to show up in other ways. Gunn spent way too much time building the 11th Street Kids up just to forget about them. There has been no discussion about this just yet, but maybe the door is open.

Peacemaker is available to stream on HBO Max.