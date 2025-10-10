Peacemaker season 2 finale recap: Where does Chris end up?

The Peacemaker season 2 finale doesn’t quite wrap everything up, and this is a little worrisome. After all, a third season hasn’t yet been confirmed. However, here we are, and it’s time to get to business.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS from the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

We get a flashback that starts at the beginning of the episode and finishes partway through. Basically, it’s a chance to understand the weird dynamic between Chris and Harcourt. Well, sort of. We at least understand Chris’s confusion. The two are out to dinner, and the Chris sees that there’s a boat party with his favorite band, Nelson.

As the two share a kiss, Harcourt suddenly pulls away and walks off. She says nothing to Chris, and it’s hard not to feel for him even more in this moment.

Jennifer Holland and John Cena in Peacemaker season 2. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

A quick look at different worlds in Peacemaker season 2, episode 8

Something I do think Peacemaker hasn’t had a chance to explore is all the worlds with the Quantum Unfolding Chamber. This episode sees Rick Flag Sr., Sydney Happersen, Harcourt, Judomaster, and Fleury explore the different worlds, but they’re all montaged together and only give us a quick look at each one.

Flag does bring all the discoveries to the Secretary of Defense, Mori, and there’s the reveal of a world called Salvation, which appears to be as habitable as Earth. Could this be the place to put the dangerous metahumans? Salvation could become a prison like Arkham Asylum, and Mori even signs off on the plan.

Look, there are a lot of reasons not to do this, and Sasha is clearly uncomfortable with it. I wouldn’t be surprised if this sets up Salvation’s Run within the universe.

Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Danielle Brooks in Peacemaker season 2.

Adebayo makes a decision we didn’t see coming

Throughout Peacemaker season 2, Adebayo has focused on how she can make her wife just accept who she is. However, the talk with Judomaster in Peacemaker season 2, episode 7 helped change her viewpoint. When she goes to see Keeya, she ends up not trying to get back with her.

Instead, Adebayo shares that they’re just too different. They can’t work, and they need to go their separate ways. It’s a beautifully mature decision, but I think we needed to know Keeya a little more to feel the impact a little more.

Meanwhile, the group decides they need to get the entire gang back together, including Chris. When Adrian uses some of the money he’s taken off the gangs to post Chris’s bail, he decides to avoid them and goes to a motel. The entire gang shows up to share how much Chris means to them, but there’s one person he needs to hear something specific from.

He asks Harcourt what the night on the boat meant. There’s a sense of relief and happiness when Harcourt admits that it meant “everything” to her.

Nhut Le, Tim Meadows, Freddie Stroma, Danielle Brooks, John Cena, Jennifer Holland in Peacemaker season 2. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

The Peacemaker season 2 finale sets up a third season

Annoyingly, Peacemaker season 3 hasn’t been confirmed, but the finale sets up a need for it. Or there’s a hint that we’ll get the conclusion in Man of Tomorrow, as at the very end, Rick Flag shows up and throws Chris into Salvation.

There was supposed to be hope that Sasha, Judomaster, and Fleury joined the right side of the fight, and they were all joining under the banner Checkmate. For those who don’t know, that’s an anti-hero team in DC, so they all want to fight on the side of good, but they don’t always do it in the right way. They’ll all need to work together if they want to save Chris, who is in an unknown world with creatures coming after them.

At least it was Harcourt that found Salvation. She could help get her boy back.

Peacemaker is available to stream on HBO Max.