Peacemaker season 2, episode 2 recap: Peacemaker calls in help to deal with his alternate self

It’s time for Chris Smith to rely on the team that he didn’t initially want. Peacemaker season 2, episode 2 gives us a look at how far he’s come, but also how much still needs to change.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Peacemaker season 2, episode 2.

Of course, we start with a look at eight months earlier, when Rick Flag Sr. joined A.R.G.U.S. as director, looking for the files about the Corto Maltese mission. Economus tries his hardest to avoid him getting the files, but eventually, he gets them and reads all about how Rick Flag Jr. was killed, dying doing the right thing. So, it’s not surprising that he wants revenge on Peacemaker.

The issue is getting something to arrest Peacemaker on. That’s why Economus is watching him, and now Economus ends up with a partner, Fleury, who doesn’t see eye-to-eye with Economus at all. There’s an important side part to Fleury’s character, which is bird blindness, and that’s going to come up!

John Cena in Peacemaker season 2. Photograph by Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Peacemaker calls on a friend to help deal with his alter-ego

At the end of the Peacemaker season 2 premiere, Peacemaker went to the alternate world and ended up killing his alter-ego. Now he needs to deal with the body, and he calls on Adrian Chase to help with that. Adrian isn’t all that bothered by the fact that he’s dicing up a body that looks like his friend, but Peacemaker struggles with it.

Throughout the process, Alter-Peacemaker’s phone falls out of his pocket, leading to Chris looking through the pictures and thinking about what his life could have been like in this world. There’s a lot of introspection to do throughout this season, it seems.

Lee did tell Chris to tell A.R.G.U.S. about the dimension between worlds, otherwise, they’ll have something to arrest him on. He decides against that, and it’s not surprising that Fleury ends up leading a team into Peacemaker’s house when he goes to see Harcourt. This is where Fleury’s bird blindness comes in, because Eagly is able to take out the whole team, made easier because Fleury can’t even see the bird right in front of him!

Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks in Peacemaker season 2. Photograph by Curtis Bonds Baker/HBO Max

Everyone heads to Harcourt’s house in Peacemaker season 2

While Fleury and the A.R.G.U.S. team are taken out, Chris is at Harcourt’s house with the rest of the team. They are drinking and having fun together, but that doesn’t last when Chris asks Harcourt about her eye. He makes it clear that picking fights isn’t going to change anything, but she decides to ignore that advice. She’s angry that he would bring all this up and not be on her side, and she just wants to forget about her life right now.

Chris ends up going home drunk, and he’s so drunk that he doesn’t even realize that someone has broken into his home. He is focused on the life that he could have had, and he even tries to send Alter-Harcourt a message. That can’t be delivered with where he is, so he heads through to the alternate world, where he’s finally able to message Alter-Harcourt.

In that world, his father and brother are commenting about the blood that’s been found in the house. Clearly, they have no idea that Alter-Peacemaker isn’t this Peacemaker, even though he’s acting strangely. To be fair, why would you initially think that? You wouldn’t!

However, Peacemaker ends the episode just looking at his phone. Alter-Harcourt has messaged him back. Does he have a better life in this world? Is this the place to stay? There is a lot for him to figure out.

Peacemaker airs on Thursdays on HBO Max.