Peacemaker season 2 parents guide: This series is going to make a lot of kids uncomfortable

Jon Cena is back in action in Peacemaker season 2, and there’s no doubt you want to jump right into it. After all, this is a series that we’ve waited years to return.

In some great news, the show has been worth the wait. The Peacemaker season 2 premiere sets up where everyone is after the events of the first season, and just because they saved the world doesn’t mean they live a life of luxury.

In fact, everyone is in a dark or disappointing place, and that just continues throughout the premiere episode. However, there is a sense of hope, especially for Chris, as he finds an alternate Earth that could change everything in his life for him.

John Cena (Peacemaker) and Danielle Brooks (Leota Adebayo) in Peacemaker season 2. Photograph by Jessica Miglio/Max.

Peacemaker season 2 age rating: Explaining the TV-MA rating

Of course, you’ll want to jump into the new season as soon as possible, and this is where we have to utter a word of caution. This is an NSFW series, and that means it’s definitely not going to be suitable for the kids in the house. Wait for them to go to bed before you watch, unless you get a chance to check out episodes while they’re at school.

Sex & nudity: The first episode is packed with both. There’s a full-on orgy in Peacemaker’s house, with plenty of nude bodies on show all up to different sexual activities. It’s all consensual, but it’s going to make a lot of children uncomfortable. It’s even going to make the adult kids uncomfortable when they’re watching with their parents.

Danielle Brooks and Steve Agee in Peacemaker season 2. Photograph by Jessica Miglio/HBO Max

Violence & gore: Did you really think that a DCEU series wouldn’t have violence? Of course it does, and Peacemaker season 2 is heavy on it. The first season is filled with violence toward the end as Harcourt picks a fight in a bar, but we know from the first season, that there’s plenty more to come. In fact, the recap of events from season 1 remind us of the gore and violence, including how Chris shot his own dad in the head and we got a clear visual of that bullet wound.

Language: It shouldn’t be surprising to find out that the F-bomb, the S-word, and multiple other swear words are uttered. Yes, even the C-word is used in the very first episode of the season. Expect this to get a lot worse!

Alcohol & drugs: The orgy scene is packed with people drinking and taking drugs as well. In fact, Chris takes drugs before he decides to pay the alternate Earth a visit. Once again, this is sure to get heavier, especially considering how the first season played out.

Overall verdict: Who is Peacemaker season 2 appropriate for?

While many of the DC movies are made for the whole family, the same cannot be said for the TV shows. Peacemaker is not a show for the kids, and I wouldn’t even be comfortable with my teenager watching this. In fact, she wouldn’t be comfortable watching it all.

It’s not the violence in it that’s a concern. It’s the sex and nudity, which are explicit throughout the first episode, and it just sets the tone for the rest of Peacemaker season 2.

Peacemaker season 2 airs on Thursdays on HBO Max.