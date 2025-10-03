Peacemaker season 2, episode 7 recap: Economus continues to appear incompetent

If there is one thing I’ve disliked about Peacemaker season 2, it’s how incompetent Economus appears. How has he become an A.R.G.U.S. agent when he can’t seem to hold his tongue? It makes for a frustrating Peacemaker season 2, episode 7, especially as he’s sidelined for most of the episode.

Caution: This post contains SPOILERS for Peacemaker season 2, episode 7

The latest episode finally gets the group back together. Well, most of the group back together, as another twist in this alternate world is revealed. However, it’s not an easy ride for anyone.

John Cena and Jennifer Holland in Peacemaker season 2 episode 7. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

Economus continues to talk in Peacemaker season 2, episode 7

At the end of Peacemaker season 2, episode 6, Economus revealed the trust to Auggie, but at the beginning of this episode, he tries to back track on it all. Of course, Auggie isn’t going to believe the man, so he tells Keith everything and then they head out to find Chris for revenge.

Speaking of Chris, he’s stuck in A.R.G.U.S. with Harcourt and Amelia. With everyone closing in on Harcourt, realizing that something isn’t right, we get to see Chris chose her. And so, they work on their escape, and while it is tricky, it seems to work.

Until it doesn’t!

They run into Auggie and Keith, becoming their prisoners and heading back to their house. When there, Economus apologizes to Chris and Harcourt for revealing the truth, until seeing that Auggie is with them. Then he tries to backtrack again, and just makes it worse. I have to wonder how he became an A.R.G.U.S. agent.

I know this is played for fun, but it’s frustrating when it doesn’t make a lot of sense.

In the end, Chris shows some growth by confessing to what he did to his alter ego. This is a huge step, as he doesn’t even make excuses for himself, although we all know the truth when he says that killing the Peacemaker from this world was an accident.

David Denman in Peacemaker season 2. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

Adebayo finds help from an unlikely source

Meanwhile, the two Adrians are discussing this world, where Alter-Adrian reveals that the Nazis won the Second World War, and now anyone who isn’t white is sent to a work camp. That means Adebayo is in trouble, and the two decide to team up to find her.

She’s found help from an unlikely source, though, Judomaster. We get to see a great team-up between them, as Judomaster even offers her some marital advice so that she can potentially work on things with her wife.

Oh, and this isn’t Alter-Judomaster, by the way. This is the Judomaster from Adebayo’s world, where he says that he’s been stuck in this world since he followed Chris through the portal. So, there is hope that maybe he could become an ally in the future. The problem is he hates the team far too much for that, but I do wonder if things could change as he learns more about them all.

Jennifer Holland in Peacemaker season 2 episode 7. (Courtesy of HBO Max)

Everyone gets back together by the end of Peacemaker’s episode

Adebayo and Judomaster head to the Smith house, where the two Adrians have also headed. Together, they work their way in, where Auggie is confessing something surprising. This Auggie isn’t interested in the white supremacy ideologies, and he actually tries to fight against them in this universe, which is why there hasn’t really been all that much to dislike about him up to this point.

We get to see what could have been for Auggie in Chris’s own world, but is that enough for Chris? We’ll never know, because Adrian bursts through the window and stabs him. All this Auggie wanted was to get everyone back to their own world, and this is how he’s repaid. I actually feel sorry for him.

Naturally, this leads to Keith being angry at the events, and he goes to attack Chris. Eagly jumps in to protect Chris, injuring Keith in the process. Then Chris’s friends jump in and wrestle Keith to the ground, stabbing him and killing him. It’s heartbreaking for Chris, as he has to mourn the loss of his brother all over again, while feeling like he destroys everything that he touches.

Adebayo convinces Chris to go through the portal, as the cops are rushing to the house. Harcourt stays to shoot Keith, and while there is a gunshot, help seems to arrive in time. It’s possible that Keith could come back at some point in Peacemaker, but that doesn’t stop Chris from grieving all over again. He’s even more convinced that he’s the problem, showing a huge backstep in the growth he had while in Earth X.

While all this has gone on, Rick Flag Sr. has managed to use Sydney Happersen to find the portal, which isn’t Luther’s technology, as it’s far too stable. The group get through the portal, making it look like they could protect it from A.R.G.U.S., and then Chris does something we didn’t expect. He hands it over to A.R.G.U.S.

To top it all off, Judomaster even corroborates Chris’s story about the alternate world, which hints that maybe he could switch sides at some point. However, it also allows Chris to continue to wallow in his grief as we get ready for the Peacemaker season 2 finale.

Peacemaker airs Thursdays on HBO Max.