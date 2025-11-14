Peacock sets the premiere date for the first celebrity version of Traitors UK

While Traitors in the United States immediately started with celebrity contestants involved, the UK version did not. It went straight into a civilian series, and that’s the way many love it. However, because of the love of shows like I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, it was only a matter of time before a celebrity version of Traitors UK would arrive.

And so it has. The UK version, titled The Celebrity Traitors, aired from Oct. 8 to Nov. 6, 2025. Now it’s time for U.S. fans to watch the drama and the intrigue, as Peacock has set the release date.

The Celebrity Traitors UK arrives very soon

Deadline shares that all nine episodes of the celebrity version will drop at once. Get Thursday, Nov. 20, in your diary, as you’ll be able to binge-watch the highs, the lows, the deceit, and the drama.

There are certainly some celebrities that you’ll know well, whether you love reality TV or sports. Olympic diver Tom Daley was part of the series, along with comedian Alan Carr and actor and TV host Jonathan Ross. Equestrian and commentator Clare Balding and actress Celia Imrie also give it their all in an attempt to win the grand prize for their chosen charities.

Of course, we’re not going to tell you how it all plays out. This is a series you need to watch for yourself, and you’ll certainly recognize the beautiful Scottish castle that is used in both the UK and U.S. formats.

THE TRAITORS -- "The Day of Reckoning is Upon Us" Episode 311 -- Pictured: (l-r) Gabby Windey, Alan Cumming, Lord Ivar Mountbatten -- (Photo by: Euan Cherry/Peacock)

The Celebrity Traitors UK season 2 is happening

There’s even more great news. The first season of The Celebrity Traitors UK became the most-watched UK episode ever. Yes, ever, with 11.1 million people tuning in for the finale! So, it’s no surprise that it’s been renewed for a second season.

There is also another season of the civilian version to come. That is likely to arrive before the second season of the celebrity version, but it just goes to show that people want to see the celebs battle it out and deceive each other.

With interest still in civilians as well, it’s not surprising that Peacock recently announced that it would bring a full-civilian season to the U.S. Traitors, as well as a fourth season of its regular format. There’s something fun about watching people we don’t know lie and deceive, because we just don’t know what to expect! The format remains the same with the civilian versions, with the Traitors trying to outsmart the Faithful to become the last ones standing.

The Celebrity Traitors UK will arrive on Peacock in full on Thursday, Nov. 20.