Percy Jackson star reveals they aren’t coming back for season 2 (though we’re not surprised)

Percy Jackson will be returning for a second season this December, but it seems there is one key character from the show’s first season who won’t be coming back for the next season of Disney+’s hit series. That would be the God of the Underworld, better known to his fans as Hades.

That’s right. Hades will unfortunately not be a part of the show’s upcoming second season and is one of the first characters confirmed not to appear in season 2. News of Hades’ lack of involvement in the upcoming season was confirmed by actor Jay Duplass via a new interview with People in which he confirmed he was not part of season 2.

“I am not in season two [but] there have been some potential droppings about season 3,” Duplass revealed to People in confirming his absence from the show’s second season while hinting we might see Hades back for the show’s already-announced third season.

While Duplass might not be coming back for season 2, he made it clear this was not a personal decision but rather one dictated by the forthcoming story in making it known he enjoyed every minute of playing Hades.

“I love being a part of the show. It's the first show I've ever been in that my kids can watch. It's not just that my kids can watch it. Percy Jackson is literally my children's favorite piece of art ever – the book series. There was a little bit of pressure to do right by Hades and for the show to be great, and they're so thrilled with it. It's really been a special gift for my whole family that I get to play that man from down under.”

As disappointing as it might be to learn that our favorite God of the Underworld will not be coming back for the show’s second season, it’s not at all surprising. Hades does not appear in the second book in Rick Riordan’s best-selling book series, The Sea of Monsters, and since season 2 will be based on the book, it makes sense that Hades will not be involved in the second season.

Although we know the show will make some adjustments to the season, as evident in the inclusion of certain characters such as Zeus and Athena, who do not appear in the second book, it seems the writers felt it best not to force Hades into the narrative of the season and couldn’t identify a natural way to weave the character into the second season.

We’d love to have seen Duplass back, but we appreciate that the show’s creative team remains dedicated to being as faithful to the source material as possible. This is what helped the show’s first season win over so many fans, and it’s exciting to know that the franchise remains in the hands of creators who want to honor the world built in Riordan’s beloved series.

The good news fans need to keep in mind is that it seems we might get to see Hades back in season 3, so this isn't a goodbye but rather a see you again soon!