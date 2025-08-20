Rick Riordan shares the Percy Jackson season 3 update we've been waiting for

Rick Riordan has been a huge part of Young Adult fantasy since releasing Percy Jackson & the Olympians in 2005. He continues to captivate readers of all ages with Percy's adventures and struggles to find where he belongs. In 2023, Disney+ released the Percy Jackson television series that sparked the love for Riordan's characters all over again.

While fans eagerly await season 2, Riordan spoke with Screen Rant about the gap between seasons 2 and 3. With one comment, he gave fans hope that we'll see season 3 much sooner after season 2. We've been waiting almost two years to see Percy's journey continue. With the season 2 release coming up in December 2025 and production having started for season 3 in July 2025, the shorter wait seems promising.

Although production times change constantly in Hollywood, as we've seen over the last five years, Riordan's comment holds weight. Riordan also emphasized that Disney+ and 20th Century Studios want to move the project more quickly. With this being a goal for the author and production team, anything can happen as production continues on Percy Jackson season 3 and hopefully beyond.

In May 2025, we didn't have a season 3 release schedule, but the young stars gave us hope that we'll see their return much sooner than before. Aryan Simhadri (Grover), Walker Scobell (Percy), and Leah Jeffries (Annabeth) spoke with Screen Rant about starting season 3 production in July 2025, meaning fans could see a 2026 or 2027 release. Currently, with the two-year turnaround, it could be December 2027 before we see The Titan's Curse premiere on Disney+. If Riordon's comment is accurate, we could see Percy, Grover, and Annabeth much sooner, hopefully in a December 2026 to Summer 2027 release.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians - “Episode 108” (Disney/David Bukach)

The two-year wait between seasons won't work for much longer, considering the main cast are already growing up fast. These predictions are all speculative, as fans only know Riordan's hopes for shorter release schedules. But, he isn't wrong.

The show's release schedule needs a change and fast. With an eager fanbase and growing young stars, time is a thief. Their desire for quicker turnaround times is crucial to the show's quality, but they aren't willing to rush the production in a possible 12-month turnaround to avoid compromising the series' overall look.

Although we want to see our heroes sooner, low-quality production isn't doing the series justice. I imagine if the author and production teams are serious about speeding up the release schedules moving forward, then fans should expect them to remain true to their word. For now, we can only wait for more updates.

Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters season 2 first-look photos dropped on July 22, with the teaser trailer premiering two days later. The brief glimpses promise an excellent season worth the two-year wait. Although we've had years to prepare and books to devour, my heart isn't ready to experience the battle between Luke and Percy. If the reveal of injuries on set is anything to go by, we're in for a treat come December 10, 2025.

Percy Jackson and the Sea of Monsters promises to show what Percy's unreliable narrator version missed in the book as the characters go on the Golden Fleece quest to save Camp Half-blood, and fight Luke. In season 2, we'll see Annabeth and Percy's friendship grow as they fight to save Grover. In season 3, Percy Jackson and the Titan's Curse, we'll switch gears and see how Percy and Grover save Annabeth from the Titan Atlas.

Stay tuned to Show Snob for updates about Percy Jackson on Disney+.

More Disney+ news and updates: